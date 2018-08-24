Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will celebrate the 102nd birthday of the National Park Service this weekend.
Founder’s Day activities will include children’s games, National Park Service trivia and a birthday cake Saturday. Many of the events will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ranger Karlee will be giving “porch talks” at noon and 2 p.m., giving a look at the story of the National Park Service.
Also available throughout the weekend, Lakota Artist Jina Red Nest will be here as a Traditional Cultural Demonstrator. She will be demonstrating the art of beadwork and moccasins.
Birthday cake will be served from 12:30 p.m. until it’s all gone, courtesy of the Oregon Trail Museum Association.
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located just 22 miles south of Harrison, or 34 miles north of Mitchell, Nebraska, on State Highway 29, then east on River Road for three miles to the visitor center. The visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park’s two trails are open from dawn to dusk. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.nps.gov/agfo or visit Agate Fossil Beds on Facebook.