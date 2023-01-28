Celebrate the new year with First Day Hikes

Ring in the new year by getting outdoors and participating in First Day Hikes at Nebraska’s state parks Jan. 1.

These annual guided hikes give you the chance to explore trails, snap photos, watch wildlife and participate in any planned activities. Or, choose any state park and create your own hiking adventure.

Activities include a snowball toss at Verdon Lake State Recreation Area, a potluck soup luncheon at Ash Hollow State Historical Park and a photo scavenger hunt at Johnson Lake SRA, among others. History buffs will enjoy the guided history hike at Rock Creek Station SHP. Bring your dog, but be sure to keep him or her on a leash.

Hikes are planned at:

• Ash Hollow SHP

• Calamus SRA

• Chadron State Park

• Eugene T. Mahoney SP

• Fort Kearny SRA

• Johnson Lake SRA

• Lake Maloney SRA

• Lake Ogallala SRA

• Louisville SRA

• Mormon Island SRA

• Platte River SP

• Ponca SP

• Red Willow SRA

• Rock Creek Station SHP

• Schramm Education Center

• Sherman SRA

• Verdon Lake SRA

• Wagon Train SRA

• Wildcat Hills SRA

• Windmill SRA

For more details, including start times for all First Day Hikes, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/FirstDayHikes.

Prepare for your winter hike by dressing in layers, wearing a hat, bringing a water bottle and checking the forecast. Start a new tradition by inviting some friends along to the parks.

A valid Nebraska state park permit is required for all vehicles entering park areas; 2023 permits are available at park offices or at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Those participating in the hikes are encouraged to tag @NEGameandParks in their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram posts for a chance to be featured in the agency’s social streams.