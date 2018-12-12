It’s not quite ‘lions and tigers and bears, oh my!’ but Flip Licking’s exotic animal ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska could certainly live by the motto ‘zebras, elk, emu and reindeer, oh my!’
Two of Licking’s reindeer, Comet and Cupid, made quite an impression on young and old alike last week during their visit to Chadron. Licking brought the reindeer to town for a meet and greet opportunity at the Downtown Plaza and then took part in the Parade of Lights. There was a line to meet the reindeer and be photographed with them for most of the two hours they were downtown.
Licking, who owns Stable Productions at Seneca, travels the state frequently this time of year with his reindeer, and also has a traveling petting zoo featuring exotic animals he raises on his ranch near Seneca. Retired from the Nebraska Department of Roads, Licking decided to focus on his love of animals, which was inspired at age 5 when he received a bottle lamb. But regular ranch animals just wouldn’t do.
“I always wanted to be different and take the road less traveled,” he said. Back at home in Seneca, he has zebras, camels, llamas, alpacas, bison, elk, water buffalo, emu and more.
“I do all kinds of exotic stuff,” he said. Licking possesses a USDA Class C exhibitor’s license in order to keep the animals on his ranch.
Last week was his first visit to Chadron, accompanied by Comet, 8, an old hand at public appearances, and Cupid, 3, a relative newcomer to the show.
“They’re typically not a people-person animal. You really have to work with them,” Licking said. The only way forward for newcomers like Cupid is to be around people as often as possible once Licking has halter-broke them. Visitors last Thursday were instructed just where to pet the animals and posed for plenty of photos with “Santa’s reindeer.”
But Stable Productions also has opportunities that offer a bit deeper meaning, as Licking takes his exotic animals to visit children suffering from cancer or who have other special needs. Three years ago, realizing the patients are sometimes too ill to leave the hospital – even for a trip to the parking lot – he built a barn on his ranch to house them and their families for a visit once they are discharged. The barn also allows Licking to offer stays to veterans, and he works with the Wounded Warriors organization in a similar capacity.
After the kids and adults met Comet and Cupid, many remained downtown for the annual Parade of Lights, sponsored by KCSR-KBPY, First National Bank North Platte and Your Selling Team. This year’s parade featured 17 floats, with the Do Drop In Body Shop claiming first prize in the judging with its Alvin and the Chipmunks sleigh pulled by a pair of dogs. The Chadron Lions Club took second prize, while a patriotic float entered by the Honor Flight program finished third.
The Festival of Trees at the Dawes County Courthouse remained open until 8 p.m. for parade-goers to view the trees, vote for their favorite and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate before continuing up Main Street for the Chadron State College Holiday Concert at Memorial Hall.