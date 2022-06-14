Chadron athletes do double duty

Talk about competitiveness and grit, two Chadron athletes demonstrated that last weekend.

Both Dawson Dunbar and Cody Hall saw full-fledged action Saturday night during the Western Nebraska All-Star Football Game in Scottsbluff, then were back in the lineup for the First National Bank of Omaha American Legion baseball team during a double-header against Post 215 in Rapid City on Sunday.

Dunbar carried the ball 25 times for 143 yards in the football game while Hall was among the linemen blocking for him against a large East line.

Chadron Seniors’ Coach Kyle Sanders said Hall finally had to come out of one of the games Sunday because of leg cramps and he could tell that Dunbar was sore when he saw him running the bases.

Dunbar threw 45 pitches for the Nationals before moving to another position because he’s due to throw again at Broken Bow on Wednesday night while the Chadron team is en route to watch the College World Series in Omaha. A second game will be played at Cairo, near Grand Island, on Thursday.

Rapid City won both games on Sunday. Chadron had a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game, but the hosts won 6-5. The score of the second game was 13-3.

The Chadron Juniors went 2-1 during a tournament in Gering over the weekend. They beat Bridgeport 19-6 and the Buckley Bombers from Chappell 6-2, before losing to Gering 5-0.

Both Chadron teams will be at home on Tuesday, June 21 to play Sidney. The Juniors’ Wood Bat Tournament will be played at Maurice Horse Field the following weekend, June 25 and 26.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0