The “Bells of Christmas" will ring in the holiday season at the upcoming Chadron Christian Connection luncheon Dec. 11. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the banquet room of the Country Kitchen in Chadron. The annual presentation of Christmas music will be delivered by the Chadron High School Cardinal Singers.
Mike Johnson of Chadron will be the speaker. He will tell of "The Bell God Tolled at Christmas." Pastor Johnson is the minister of Ridgeview Bible Church in Chadron. He served as a missionary in Siberia for seven years and as a pastor in Florida for five years before coming to Chadron in 2013.
For reservations contact Darlene at 432 5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m., Dec. 8. A complimentary nursery is available by reservations. Cost of the luncheon is $8 and first-time guests are free. Men are always welcomed.
The Chadron Christian Connection is affiliated with the Stonecroft Ministries.