Chadron Christian Connection "Let the 'Son'shine In" August luncheon will be Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron (north side of building). Special music will be provided by Dick Stein of Chadron. Our special feature will be presented by Lola Rincker telling us about "special needs kids" OHD.
The main speaker, Cindy Bagneschi of Chadron, will share her testimony. Please mark the day on your calendar and plan to attend.
Please make your reservation with Darlene at 432-5432 or email her at yantzi@gpcom.net, no later than 5 p.m., Aug. 10. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcome. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft organization.