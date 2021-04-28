Chadron Christian gains new pastor

As for his being called to the church, Pilkington said, “I always had a heart for ministry. That’s what I wanted to do, especially since about my third year in college.” Specifically with Chadron Christian, he had spoken a couple times as a “fill in.” His friend encouraged him and could see him taking on the full-time position. It was something Pilkington considered, but those thoughts disappeared somewhat over last summer due to his commitment to FCA. However, they returned strongly in August and he became the church’s pastor in September.

Pilkington’s heart for ministry and for people, are reflective of his upbringing. “I was raised in a Christian home. Both of my parents have a really strong faith in Jesus, so I had a strong foundation. I started out college wanting to teach and coach, so on that level I knew I wanted to make an impact, and then over the years it evolved into pastoring.”

He further noted in junior college he started developing a close relationship with his golf coach, Zach Smith, both of them sharing their faith in Jesus and growing. “I knew that’s what I wanted to keep doing, and I just thought it was FCA, but then it transitioned into this which is awesome.”