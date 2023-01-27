Chadron church home for monastic residency

From Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, February 5, Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron will host the community of The Benedictine Way for a nine-day monastic residency.

“While here, we want to share the peace and joy of our contemplative way of life with the people of Chadron and the entire panhandle,” says Br. James Dowd, Prior of Incarnation Monastery and The Benedictine Way. Benedictine spirituality is unique expression of Christian faith, centered on prayer, service to the poor and forgotten, and life in Christian community.

The Benedictine Way is an open and affirming community of people based in Omaha. Included in the community are the monks of Incarnation Monastery, Oblates (non-monastic members of the community), and young adult Service Corps members. The Benedictine Way will spend their time in Chadron leading prayer, holding special services, and connecting with students at Chadron State University.

Br. Dowd said when The Benedictine Way was founded in 2018, it was seen as a ministry of the entire diocese of Nebraska. “We’re part of the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, which covers the entire state.”

After the founding, work was done in North Omaha to help serve the poor there. But, there has always been vision that one day there would be a second foundation in a rural part of the state. “The Panhandle has always been in our vision,” Br. Dowd said. Things were slowed due to the pandemic, but Grace Episcopal really jumped on to the idea, renovating four rooms for other purposes; those rooms can now be used to house the four visitors — Br. Dowd, Br. Jerry Thompson, and Oblates Abby Ybay and Gage Woodyard.

Br. Dowd hopes to introduce people to Benedictine Spirituality, which dates back to St. Benedict, a monk in central Italy in the early- to mid-600’s.

“He developed a spirituality which has since been developed upon by men and women. There are Benedictines all over the world, on every inhabited continent, both male and female.” There are three emphases: prayer, service to the poor and forgotten, and community.

“For us, at this time, anywhere we go,” Br. Dowd said, “at our time in history the thing it seems we have forgotten the most is a sense of community, a sense of belonging to each other, being responsible for each other.”

The idea of a monastery, he added, is it draws people to itself. On the other side, they want to go out in various situations to meet people in a way that works for them. “We know we have something to teach, but we know people in the Panhandle have something to teach us.”

He is hopeful folks, no matter their denomination or whether they go to church at all, come to services at the church or even just stop by to talk.

“We are excited to spend time in Western Nebraska and share our ministry with the people of Chadron,” said Ybay, Oblate of The Benedictine Way, “I want people to know that a contemplative, service-oriented life is not something reserved for monastics in far away places, but in fact is a way of life that anyone can choose to follow.”

Oblates Ybay and Woodyard wil focus on outreach to Chadron State College students. Ybay explained the two started working with The Benedictine Way as Service Corps members. “For both of us it was an incredibly transformative experience. We both decided to stay as Oblates.”

Current students age 18 and older may apply for a summer internship with The Benedictine Way, in which they live and pray with the monastic community in North Omaha, working in the community’s urban gardens and helping run their food pantry. After graduation, young adults age 21 and older may apply to The Benedictine Service Corps, a 10-month program in which they explore their spiritual lives and passions, learning about what it means for them to be an adult Christian in the world. In addition to prayer, community life, and work in the gardens, service corps members are also given an internship placement with a local church or non-profit based on their skills and passions.

The outreach to CSC students, Ybay said, is focused on getting to know the college students and learning from them, and sharing opportunities The Benedictine Way has for them.

“Speaking as a young person,” Ybay said, “the peace and joy that comes with contemplative life is very life-giving in a world where you’re bombarded with the social media and chaos.”

At Grace Episcopal Church, 450 Bordeaux, the community will lead the daily monastic prayer schedule, open to the public.

Saturday, Jan. 28

6 a.m. - Vigils/Centering Prayer

8 a.m. - Lauds/Holy Eucharist

12:10 p.m. - Centering Prayer

5:30 p.m. - Vespers

8 p.m. - Compline

Sunday, Jan. 29

6 a.m. - Vigils/Centering Prayer

8 a.m. – Lauds

10:30 a.m. - Holy Eucharist

5:30 p.m. - Vespers

Monday, Jan. 30

Sabbath Day - No Public Offices

Tuesday, Jan. 31 – Saturday, Feb. 4

6 a.m. - Vigils/Centering Prayer

8 a.m. - Lauds/Holy Eucharist

12:10 p.m. - Centering Prayer

5:30 p.m. - Vespers

8 p.m. - Compline

Sunday, Feb. 5

6 a.m. - Vigils/Centering Prayer

8 a.m. - Lauds

10:30 a.m. - Holy Eucharist

In addition to their regular prayer schedule, the community will host a variety of other events at Grace Episcopal Church, open to the public throughout the week:

Saturday, Jan. 28

9 a.m.-12 p.m. - Centering Prayer Workshop with Br. James Dowd

Sunday, Jan. 29

10:30 a.m. - Holy Eucharist, Sermon by Br. James Dowd

Tuesday Jan. 31

5:30 p.m. Vespers service for 12-step programs, sermon by Br. Jerry Thompson

Thursday, Feb. 2

5:30 p.m. - Feast of the Presentation – First Class Feast; Holy Eucharist, Sermon by Br. James Dowd

Saturday, Feb. 4

10 a.m.-noon - Praying with Icons Workshop with Br. Jerry Thompson

Sunday, Feb. 5

10:30 a.m. - Holy Eucharist, sermon by Br. Jerry Thompson

Finally, the community will spend time at Chadron State University to share with students their opportunities for young adults.

While in Chadron, The Benedictine Way will host the following events for students:

Tuesday, Jan. 31

10 a.m.-1 p.m. -Tabling in the CSC Student Center

Wednesday, Feb. 1

6-8 p.m. - Meet and Greet at The Bean Broker 202 West 2nd Street

Friday, Feb. 4

Noon-2 p.m. - Meet and Greet at the CSC Student Center