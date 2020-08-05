Chadron City Council hears first budget reading

The Chadron City Council took into consideration Monday the first reading of the city's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a projection of $4,617,875 in general fund expenses.
The second reading of the budget is set for Aug. 17.
Much discussion was had over the projected expenses versus expected direct revenue from taxes and fees charged by the city, plus using the city's prior year cash balance, especially in the area of increasing water utility rates and electric franchise fees.
The current proposal has an increase of 5% in water usage/consumption rates and a 10% increase in the minimum base meter fee for water. Under the proposal, the electric franchise fee would be increased from 12% to 12.5%.
City Manager Greg Yanker said following the initial budget workshop in May and a follow-up discussion on June 15, the fees were studied and compared to other cities of similar size to Chadron.
An additional provision in the ordinance would have the water usage/consumption rate increase by 10% annually through 2024, unless changed by the City Council.
"When we had the discussions in May, we were looking at the additional language to have the fee established in one year to assess that rate increase so the consumer knows what that rate increase will be over the next four years," Yanker said. "This is what this item is proposing."
The City Council, for the most part, agreed that water rates need to be raised, as they have lagged behind with the upkeep costs to maintain clean water and sufficient wastewater treatment. However, City Council member Mark Werner objected to such a large increase in utility rates and hiking the electric franchise fee.
Werner also objected to having the 10% annual increase in usage rates through 2024 being set in ordinance versus having it as a policy declaration.
"Once again, this is a very uncertain year. I think we have to increase the water fees. I am more in line with twice the rate of inflation, which would be between 4 and 5%," Werner said. "A 10% increase, you are taking money out of consumer's hands. We received an excellent brief on this showing we need to increase our fees. I totally and completely agree on that, wholeheartedly. It just needs to be more in-line with the rate of inflation. I just personally cannot support this."
Council members Cheryl Welch and Keith Crofutt said the need to increase rates is obvious, and instead of dramatically increasing water rates in the future, it is better to do it gradually over the four year time frame.
"I think the idea of giving the citizens the understanding of this is where we're going, so we are saying this year your cost is going to be such-and-such, and next year it is going up... Water is a very precious resource that we have to recognize, as well," Welch said. "The transparency part of this is that people will know what is coming down the pike and have the understanding that we have projects that need to be funded."
Crofutt said making the change now in increments, instead of kicking it down the road, is the proper way to go.
"This shows a statement of commitment, knowing where we are at and where we are going," he said. "Yet again, if the next Council comes in and doesn't like it, they can review the ordinance and make changes."
Additional fee simplification and increases were also heard, including changing the fee structure for some items to a flat-fee basis instead of a percentage base, and changing the fee structure for planning services, ambulance services, airport hanger rental rates based on season, cemetery fee differentials for standard interment versus cremation.
In other business, the City Council signed a proclamation for American Wind Week for Aug. 9-15, recognizing the electric capabilities that wind power generation holds is important to the community.
The Council also approved a rezoning request for property located at 1150 Winifred Street and 1303 Ridgeview Road from a multiple family residential district to a rural residential district to allow for better use of the land and the landowners' request to have the capabilities of raising some animals for family 4-H use in the future.
