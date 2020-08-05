Chadron City Council hears first budget reading

The City Council, for the most part, agreed that water rates need to be raised, as they have lagged behind with the upkeep costs to maintain clean water and sufficient wastewater treatment. However, City Council member Mark Werner objected to such a large increase in utility rates and hiking the electric franchise fee.

Werner also objected to having the 10% annual increase in usage rates through 2024 being set in ordinance versus having it as a policy declaration.

"Once again, this is a very uncertain year. I think we have to increase the water fees. I am more in line with twice the rate of inflation, which would be between 4 and 5%," Werner said. "A 10% increase, you are taking money out of consumer's hands. We received an excellent brief on this showing we need to increase our fees. I totally and completely agree on that, wholeheartedly. It just needs to be more in-line with the rate of inflation. I just personally cannot support this."

Council members Cheryl Welch and Keith Crofutt said the need to increase rates is obvious, and instead of dramatically increasing water rates in the future, it is better to do it gradually over the four year time frame.