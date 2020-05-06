Chadron council approves economic support measures

“The point is to generate some additional revenue coming into the store and some future business, all at the same time,” Cottier said. “They get double the benefit as the business owners, and the customers can help support these businesses by purchasing gift cards they will use in the future.”

There are some rules to the program, Cottier said, including a maximum $5,000 being used for the program. Each business is limited to a total amount of $300, to discourage people buying large gift cards and using up the funds more quickly. Also, people are limited to buying one gift card per business per week, and cannot be used for immediate purchase food. Cottier said the intention is to purchase the card and use it at a later date. The program will begin this week, and go until the $5,000 is exhausted.

Also at the meeting, a letter of commendation was presented to Chadron Police Officer Sean Considine and Dispatcher Cassandra Anderson for their life-saving efforts during a rescue call on April 27.

At about 9 a.m. on that date, Anderson received a call regarding a five-year-old child, Noella, who was choking on vomit and not responding. The call was made by the older sister, six-year-old Zoey, while grandmother Lana Mesteth attempted life supporting measures.