A couple arrested on drug charges entered guilty and no contest pleas in Dawes County District Court as part of plea bargains made with the state.
Janna Davis and Mikael Howard will be sentenced Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. after being found guilty of possession of methamphetamine and child abuse. Davis entered guilty pleas to the charges against her, while Howard entered no contest pleas. The pair was arrested after a confidential informant told law enforcement that the couple was returning from Colorado with marijuana and methamphetamine earlier this year, according to the factual bases provided to the court.
The remaining charges of possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a machine gun, short rifle or shotgun, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against both Davis and Howard.
Jury trials in the cases against Keith Coomes and Jared Kearns scheduled for September remain on the court’s docket for now, but their attorney Jon Worthman informed the court last week that plea deal negotiations could resolve them. Coomes’ trial will be Sept. 5-6, while Kearns will have his jury trial the next week on Sept. 12-13.
The pair were arrested about a year ago on suspicion of first degree assault after a patient at the Chadron Community Hospital reported that he had been the victim of an assault in which he said he sustained head and shoulder injuries after the alleged incident with four other men.
If a plea bargain is reached, they will both appear in court Aug. 27 to enter the pleas and request their trials be cancelled.
Kearns was also in court last week on a different case, in which he was sentenced to 18 months of probation on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Shane Lame entered a plea agreement that resolved two separate cases against him in District Court, as well as one in Dawes County Court. He entered a no contest plea to one count of delivery of methamphetamine, which carries a sentence of one to 50 years in jail. The rest of the charges in the three cases will be dismissed. Among the charges dismissed were delivery of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance and operating or parking an unregistered vehicle.
Lame’s attorney, Public Defender Rebecca Chasek, requested his bond be reduced while he is awaiting sentencing on Oct. 22, noting that her client has an impacted tooth that requires surgery, something the county jail would have to pay for if he remains in custody. County Attorney Vance Haug requested confirmation from medical officials before Lame’s bond is reduced.
Taylan Schutz entered a no contest plea to third degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor charge, as a part of a plea bargain to reduce the severity from a felony. The incident in which he was charged occurred in April 2018 when he is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. He will be sentenced Oct. 22.
John Dumarce entered a not guilty plea to one county of possession of a deadly weapon by a felon and will appear in court again Oct. 22.
Emalee Ackerman entered not guilty pleas to five counts, including felony assault on an officer, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer and minor in possession, as well as an open container infraction. She will appear for a status hearing Oct. 22.
Julio Monterroso, who appeared in court with an interpreter, entered not guilty pleas to felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction. There will be a status conference in his case Oct. 22.
A pretrial conference was set for Oct. 22 in the case against Richard Reyes; that will be the final day he can enter a plea bargain as well. Reyes is charged with second degree assault and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. His attorney, Jon Worthman, requested his client’s bond be reduced, saying Reyes intends to go to trial and will better be able to assist in his defense if he is not in jail. Judge Travis O’Gorman denied the request.
Valentine High Hawk entered not guilty pleas to felony second degree assault and misdemeanor counts of minor in possession and disturbing the peace. He will appear in court again Oct. 22. Chasek’s request for a bond reduction was denied.
Derek Grinnell was sentenced to a $500 fine after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance earlier this year. Judge O’Gorman said Grinnell’s 65 days in jail is roughly equal to the 120 days his co-defendants were sentenced to, adding that it appears Grinnell has stayed out of trouble since the incident and has relocated.
Gary High Hawk and Wayne High Hawk were each sentenced to serve 18 months on probation. Both men were found guilty of possessing more than one pound of marijuana.