Chadron and Crawford students will compete at National History Day after qualifying for the June competition at the state contest April 6 in Lincoln. Both schools will send several students to Washington, D.C., June 9-13 for the national event.
This year’s theme was “Triumph and Tragedy.”
Chadron will send six students to D.C. in four categories. Chadron students won both national spots in the Senior Group Website division, with Abby Hyer and Jameson Margetts taking first place with their website dedicated to “The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire: Learning to Triumph over Tragedy.” The pair also won the Nebraska Wesleyan Scholarship award for their work. Fellow students Lauren Collins and Grace Sorenson took second place in the same category with their website “Amelia Earhart: A Triumph for Women and a Tragedy Never Forgotten.”
Chadron’s Kaus brothers will also both compete at the National History Day. Tyler Kaus won first place in Individual Documentary, as well as a Michael Berg Award and a Nebraska Wesleyan Scholarship, for “Longitude: Making Time Travel.” Thomas Kaus took second in Junior Individual Website with his subject “Polish Cipher War: A Polish Triumph That Could Not Prevent a Polish Tragedy.”
Crawford will send several students to Washington, D.C., as well.
Tylea Underwood won second place in Senior Individual Exhibit with “The Triumph and Tragedy of Martha Sharp,” while Alexis Konruff was second in Senior Individual Performance with “A Single Light in a World of Darkness.”
The trio of Will Ackerman, Jordan Summers and London Gilliam finished in second place in Senior Group Documentary with “The 1902 Coal Strike: Triumph from Tragedy.”
Finally, Hadlee Rudloff’s “Five Ordinary Heroes” claimed first place in the Nebraskaland Foundation Senior Division competition, and “Crazy Horse and Red Cloud: Tragedy in Their Triumph” by students Lane Frahm, Rope Anders and Talor Morava earned Honorable Mention recognition in the same category.