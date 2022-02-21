 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chadron declares snow emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday, February 21 at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, February 22 at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed.

When a snow emergency has been declared all vehicles, trailers and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow emergency routes. Vehicles, trailers or obstructions remaining on the routes may be ticketed or towed at the owners' expense. More information about the snow emergency routes is available on the City’s website.

