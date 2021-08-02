 Skip to main content
Chadron driver involved in fatality accident

On Friday, July 30, shortly after 8 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol, Hemingford and Chadron Fire Departments, and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug were contacted to investigate the unattended death of 72-year-old Chester Ansley of Hemingford.

An initial review of evidence indicates that Ansley stopped his pickup on the shoulder of Highway 385, about 25 miles south of Chadron, and exited his vehicle in order to retrieve an article that had fallen out of the back of his truck.

Ansley was then struck by a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling north on Hwy 385 in “smoky conditions” due to the recent western wildfires. The incident was witnessed by motorists approaching the scene in the southbound lane.

The PT Cruiser was driven by Burley Shumpert of Chadron. It does NOT appear that alcohol or drugs were involved.

There are currently no charges pending in this matter. However, further review of evidence, including reports generated by an on-scene accident re-constructionist, is ongoing as law enforcement

