Though the Chadron School Board accepted the audit of its books for the 2017-18 school year unanimously, a significant amount of debt was mentioned by one board member as a concern.
The board received its audit from GLR at its November meeting and voted to approve it 6-0, but board member Boone Huffman expressed concerns about the $2 million in debt the district is carrying, urging fellow board members to find ways to pay off its commitments as soon as possible.
The district had five outstanding loans during the 2017-18 academic year, which paid for a new bus, building improvements and renovations and upgrades to the HVAC system. The district was able to pay off the bus loan early, making the final payment in August, well ahead of the planned 2021 pay off date. Still, that leaves approximately $2 million in debt remaining on four loans, with pay off dates of 2033 and 2034.
Little other discussion was had about the audit before it was accepted, other than to note that there were no findings reported by GLR about the district’s practices.
Chadron Public Schools had $11,735,672 in total receipts for the 2017-18 fiscal year, with local property taxes generating $4,971,624 of that. The rest of the district’s income is derived from items such as motor vehicle taxes, interest income, court fines, and state and federal aid. The district budgeted to spend $12.6 million during the fiscal year but instead spent $11.4 million, coming in well under budget. Regular instructional programs, including salaries and benefits, were the highest line item for the district at $4.2 million. Maintenance and operation of the district’s buildings came in at just over $1 million of the total budget.
Also in November, the board announced that it had reached a negotiated agreement with its certified staff for 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Board President Tom Menke said the process went smoothly, and a two-year agreement will provide budget stability for the board.
One of the most significant changes in the negotiated agreement is an increase in the base salary for teachers. Starting in 2019-20, the base salary will be $35,500, an increase of $2,000 from today’s base wage. Another $1,000 will be added to that base in 2020-21.
“We’ve started shoring up some of our most valuable assets…which is our people,” Menke said.
Board members Gary Hoffman and Sandy Roes also expressed support for the higher base wage, noting that teachers agreed to a pay freeze a few years ago to aid the district’s budgeting process.
Other changes included tweaks to the extra duty assignments and the elimination of the wellness compensation staff had previously received.
Board member Jim O’Rourke was pleased to see the changes to the salary schedule as well, but was concerned that teachers were still making half of the salary paid to administrators.
“Our job here is education, not administration,” he said. He went on to cite additional concerns about extra duty pay, noting that athletic coaches are paid a higher stipend than FFA and music advisors.
“We are over-emphasizing athletics,” O’Rourke said.
Renee Noble, who represented the teachers union in the bargaining process, said extra duty assignments and the pay scale are comparable within the district’s array of similar schools and agreed with Menke that the entire process went well.