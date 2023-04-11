The Chadron High Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) attended the annual State Leadership Conference in Kearney, April 2-5. While at the conference, students participated in a big business tour of Cash Wa Distributing where students learned about the inner workings of a distribution business. To start the conference, students were motivated as they listened to the keynote speaker, Aric Jackson, and attended a variety of workshops.
Chadron students competed amongst all class levels in many different business competitions. This conference was attended by over 2,000 students and advisors this year. Although Chadron FBLA traveled only 15 members to the state competition this year, they brought home several honors.
Award Winners
Sports & Entertainment Management (57 Teams) — JT Obando, eighth place
Job Interview (202 Students) — Blaine Tewahade, Honorable Mention, Top 4%
Intro to Business Communications (373 Students) — Jaelyn Brown, Honorable Mention, Top 4%
Intro to Financial Math (285 students) — Thomas Smith, Honorable Mention, Top 4%; JT Obando, Honorable Mention, Top 4%
Intro to Business Concepts (332 Students) — Thomas Smith, Honorable Mention, Top 4%
Computer Application (59 Students) — Creighton Ryan, Top 15
Business Ethics — Bennett Fisher, Honorable Mention, ninth place
Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA — Hallie Chipperfield and Blake Hinman
All State Quality Member — Hallie Chipperfield, Blake Hinman, Demaris Kelso, Talon Jelinek and Jaedyn Peterson
Gold Seal Chapter Award — Entire Chapter Award
Sweepstakes Award— Entire Chapter Award