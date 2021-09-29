Chadron FFA headed to Nationals

In addition to competing at Nationals, Cogdill noted there will be some time for students to take in the history of the area. They will also do leadership workshops and general assemblies. “It’s pretty cool to be walking around the stadiums where they put these one,” he said, “and see someone with their FFA jacket on from Hawaii or New York. The kids always seem to get to talking about what’s going on in different states.”

Though two of the team members — Glines and Marcy — graduated from Chadron High in May, they are still able to compete. Cogdill noted these two may already be started with the next chapters of their lives, but did not know they qualified for nationals until April.

Moore said she can’t commend the students enough for their willingness to try new things. “You don’t have to be a farm kid or a ranch kid,” she said. “You have to be willing to study. You have to be willing to do new things.” There are plenty of traditional agricultural topics, she noted, but there are plenty of others including Floriculture, Landscaping, Natural Resources, Public Speaking and Biotechnology.