Chadron FFA headed to Nationals

Students at Chadron High School have been busying themselves with getting ready for the 94th annual National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis Oct. 27-30, though initially it appeared as if the local chapter was going to just miss the opportunity.
This will be the second time Chadron FFA will attend Nationals, the first being in 2017. Advisor Maribeth Moore noted the past team competed in Poultry Evaluation, whereas this year’s team will compete in Farm & Agribusiness Management. There are four students competing at Nationals in October, including Garrett Glines, Jalei Marcy, Luke Kahl and Ryan Bickel. However, additional members of the chapter can travel to the convention if they so choose.
Advisor Jon Cogdill explained the Chadron students completed a national qualifier in the first part of August, finishing in the top 50% across the country. He further noted that the contest was virtual, and with the Covid pandemic happening the National Council wanted to cut the number of students at Nationals, “so you had to qualify in the top half to get to go to Nationals.”
The qualifier, Moore added, was a timed, eight-section, 300 multiple-choice question test that each student had to take on his or her own the first day of school. As part of the test, she said, students needed knowledge of how to navigate the Farm Tax Code, which is several hundred pages.
In order to make it to Nationals, Moore explained, the team had to first take first place in Districts, which includes almost the entire Panhandle. Typically the team would have to then go on to win State.
Last year the chapter placed third at State, four points from first place. The first two teams chose not to participate, Moore said, and she got a call in mid-July to represent Nebraska at Nationals. This meant the students had two weeks to prep for the qualifying test.
“It shows the commitment of these students, stepping forward and saying ‘Absolutely. You bet.’ They’re willing to put themselves out there to take on a challenge like this, and they’re brave.”
The FFA Chapter has nearly 50 members this school year, Moore noted. Already, the FFA along with Intro to Agriculture students, participated in the Area 1 Range Judging contest hosted by the USDA Natural Resource NRCS located near Alliance on Sept. 15.
For the first time since bringing FFA back into the high school, Chadron range judgers came home with gold in three different divisions. Senior Luke Kahl won Chadron's first ever Gold medal as the senior division individual champion. Cody Kahl, a sophomore, became the chapter's first ever Junior division individual champion. Freshman James Koerbe, tied for second as an individual.
Teammates Owen Wess, Jadyn Tidyman, Cody Kahl and James Koerber earned the schools first junior division range judging championship. In addition, fellow teammates Bryson Bickel, Billy Hy, Addison Diers, and Jace Lien earned third place. These students will have an opportunity to compete at the Nebraska State Range judging competition held near Valentine today, Sept. 29.
Cogdill pointed out that, unlike athletics, there are no classes in FFA so competitions could see the smallest schools in the state competing against the largest. Teams are scored as well as individuals. There are a multitude of topics in which they can compete, and students select their team based on interest. In many cases, Cogdill said, there are tryouts to see who makes the team.
Cogdill explained Farm & Agribusiness Management is the ag business side of things, and what students did in the qualifying test was mainly bookkeeping, credits and debits, and where income and profit/loss statements.
Moore said, “A lot of it is actually how you manage money in your business. They also had to deal with farm tax codes and tax laws . . . They have to apply economic principles to ag businesses. It’s also evaluating decisions, and they will do a team activity when they get to Nationals.”
Though some might think FFA deals only with handling animals, Cogdill noted only about 30-40% of the contests have something to do with animals. He further added there are well over 30 competitions, “and we can’t as teachers, be experts in every one of them. So, we bring outside people who are experts to help our teams study. Justin Madsen is the one who helps coach that [agribusiness] team and he does a bang-up job.”
Moore commended the community for the support provided to the chapter, and teachers for understanding when students have to be gone for events.
In addition to competing at Nationals, Cogdill noted there will be some time for students to take in the history of the area. They will also do leadership workshops and general assemblies. “It’s pretty cool to be walking around the stadiums where they put these one,” he said, “and see someone with their FFA jacket on from Hawaii or New York. The kids always seem to get to talking about what’s going on in different states.”
Though two of the team members — Glines and Marcy — graduated from Chadron High in May, they are still able to compete. Cogdill noted these two may already be started with the next chapters of their lives, but did not know they qualified for nationals until April.
Moore said she can’t commend the students enough for their willingness to try new things. “You don’t have to be a farm kid or a ranch kid,” she said. “You have to be willing to study. You have to be willing to do new things.” There are plenty of traditional agricultural topics, she noted, but there are plenty of others including Floriculture, Landscaping, Natural Resources, Public Speaking and Biotechnology.
“The arrays of topics and contests the students can choose from is very diverse,” Moore said. “The kids that maybe have an ag background are going to have some knowledge on livestock and things like that, but many of the skills the students are learning are problem solving, time management, how to work in a group, how to divide your resources, who’s going to study what and the ability to think critically. Those are things that students need in life.”
As the local FFA continues to get stronger, Cogdill enjoys seeing the “cool things these kids are doing with their lives after they graduate.”