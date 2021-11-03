Chadron FFA places 11th in nation

Farm and Agribusiness Management team of Chadron FFA was just shy of walking across the stage at the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week.

“We were just a question or two away from walking across the National Stage,” FFA Advisor Maribeth Moore stated. They only allow the top 10 teams. The students ended up placing 11th in the Nation!!”

Prior to attending Nationals, students had to "pre-qualify,” Moore explained, since the National Convention cut the contestants down, from 50 states and two territories including Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands to 37. Students had to take a 300 multiple choice test in 3.5 hours.

This year marks the second that the Chadron chapter has competed in Nationals; the first was in 2017, in the Poultry Evaluation competition. Students competing were Garrett Glines, Jalei Marcy, Luke Kahl and Ryan Bickel, though other FFA students could attend if they chose.

Though just a few points shy of breaking into the top 10, Chadron still brought home plenty of hardware. Bickel, Kahl and Glines all earned gold medals, and Marcy earned a silver. Chadron also earned honors as a Gold Emblem Team.

Moore also commended Coach Justin Madsen for his efforts with the team.

Students also attended the opening general session with Courtenay DeHoff, a champion for women from all walks of life, and took in the Career Expo.

Outside of the competition, Moore noted, they attended the Brett Young Contest and visited the Conner Prairie Outdoor Museum.

The museum features Indiana’s oldest brick homes and the one-time residence of William Conner and his family. Students experienced a live interactive presentation demonstrating the period of transition and change as Indiana was moving from territory to statehood. they learned how land was settled, surveyed and sold.

Further, they toured a 19th-century village and interacted with the people, animals, objects and routines of life in Central Indiana in 1836. They viewed a one-room schoolhouse, mercantile supply store or watched a blacksmith at work making striker keys for flint, and also met actors portraying the residents of Prairietown as they went about their daily lives.

They also toured the 1863 Civil War Journey exhibit. On July 8, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and his forces crossed the Ohio River into Indiana. We crossed a covered bridge and stepped into the southern Indiana town of Dupont shortly after this raid. Along the way, they met local residents, experienced immersive presentations, and watched as residents gathered supplies for the Soldier's Aid Society.

The National FFA Farm and Agribusiness Management Career Development Event is designed to test the ability of students to apply economic principles and concepts in analyzing farm and ranch business management decisions.

Participants respond to questions concerning economic principles in farm business management as well as a problem-solving analysis section. Each team in the event has competed with other chapters in their state for the privilege of participating in the national event.

The event, held at the Crowne Plaza in Indianapolis is one of many educational activities at the convention and expo, where FFA members practice the lessons learned in agricultural education classes.

Chadron FFA has nearly 50 members this school year.

