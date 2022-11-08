Chadron FFA places fourth in nation

Ten members of the Chadron FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis Indiana at the end of October to attend the 95th annual National FFA Convention. The convention is held each year to allow students to learn more about Leadership, Ag innovations, Ag careers and many other agricultural related topics. The convention is also the place where all the FFA national qualifying teams and individuals come to compete in their respective events. There were over sixty-five thousand members present in Indianapolis. The organization has over eight-hundred-eighty thousand members!

Chadron FFA’s Ag Technology and Mechanics team won the state competition held last spring in Lincoln thus giving them the honor of representing the state of Nebraska in the national competition. Chadron FFA team members Duane Trent, Gabe Tidyman, Jace Lien and Parker Fisher represented Nebraska well by placing fourth in the nation in the competition. Individually Parker Fisher earned a top 10 placing by placing 10th in the nation. Teammates Jace Lien and Gabe Tidyman were just out of the top 10 individual placing but finished 11th and12th respectively. These three students also won cash scholarships based on their high placings.

Teams solve a multi-system agricultural problem scenario. The team works to solve the problem and prepare a report while judges evaluate. Additionally, individuals complete a written exam that covers five agricultural technology and mechanical areas: compact equipment, electricity, environment and natural resources, machinery and equipment and structures.

Students and teams that perform the highest in this CDE demonstrate a mastery of systems areas, subject matter, effective communication skills, superior problem-solving techniques and an understanding of modern technology.

Chadron FFA took top honors in the team competition where they were required to construct a wall from a plan, frame & wire the wall, then write a detailed report on the processes they used in constructing the wall. The final accolade for the team came from winning a brand new arc AC/DC welder for the school by placing in the top ten in the welding competition.

Those students that didn’t compete at the convention attended workshops on Leadership — getting where you want to go and influence — Blue & Gold Entrepreneurship, Creating habits, and Why relationships matter in leadership. Those students were: Kourtney Hawk, Caden Galbraith, Ethan Johns, Gunnar Lans, Addie Diers, and Jadyn Tidyman. Students also attended the general session with Tamika Catchings, a four-time Olympic gold medal winner. They all had the opportunity to attend a career EXPO and visit a plethora of Agricultural Colleges.

The Chadron FFA has had a multitude of support in order to accomplish this. First, supporters of our competing team were including local businesses and teh Chadron Public Schools Board of Education. This allowed our competitors to focus on studying and not have to raise money in order to go. Advisor Jon Cogdill and community member John Cattin held many study sessions.

Other members of the chapter needed to fundraise the money to attend by selling ball caps with a blue front, gray bill and white mesh backing that said “Chadron FFA'' and had the chapter brand encircled in barbed wire on the front.

Many local businesses helped with the cost of these hats and had their name embroidered on the side.

The Chadron FFA chapter sincerely appreciates all the support!