To begin their new year the Chadron Girl Scouts participated in the CSC Homecoming parade on Sept. 29, 2018. The girls and several leaders walked the route wearing their uniforms and handing out candy to parade attendees. Those participating in the parade were Abby and Hannah Jamison, Joclynn Bohnenkamp, Kylie Mattmiller, Delaney Jennings, Corabello Trovato, Makaelyn Youngman, Kadence Fisher, Gillian Conway, and Sara Carrick. The same evening the Girl Scouts attended the CSC volleyball games where they made posters to cheer on the players. After the game they had a meet and greet with players and received their autographs. Those attending the volleyball game were Sara Carrick, Abby and Hannah Jamison, Brooke Herman, Gillian Conway, Kadence Fisher, Joclynn Bohnenkamp, Makaelyn Youngman, Sidney and Kylie Mattmiller, and Emily Roberts. Thank you CSC for making this possible for the Girl Scouts!
The annual Kick-Off event this year was held at the CSC Student Center Oct. 6, 2018. The theme for this Girl Scout year is “Local to Global.” Girl Scouts from all over the Panhandle attended this event. At the kick-off event the girls were able to make cards to be sent to international Girl Scouts, play a bingo game, meet an author of a children’s book that illustrated her own story and learn how she did it, talk with women who attend CSC that are part of the International Club and learn about their cultures and play a game to match the flag to the county, pick their own pattern for a henna tattoo, and much more. After the event they had Miss Old West Balloon Fest Outstanding Teen and fellow Girl Scout Chloe Blumenthal talk about her platform of Secret Kindness Agents. The girls learned how this movement began and how they can be a Secret Kindness Agent every day doing good deed for others. Those attending this event were Addisyn Parks, Sara Carrick, Kourtney Hawk, Delaney Jennings, Norah Shield, Elizabeth Harrison, Rhedyn Rising, Emily Roberts, Sidney and Kylie Mattmiller, Joclynn Bohnenkamp, Kadence Fisher, Brooke Herman, and Abby and Hannah Jamison.
On Oct. 19, 2018, Panhandle Girl Scouts enjoyed a star party at CSC. This was organized by the Girl Scout Astronomy Club and CSC Natural Sciences Club. Local troop leader Wendy Jamison is part of the Nebraska Girl Scout Astronomy group leading the way to help provide programs in astronomy for local Girl Scouts. The girls enjoyed looking through telescopes, a planetarium show, and crafts to include making phases of the moon using Oreos and a star wheel. Chadron Girl Scouts in attendance were Abby and Hannah Jamison, Kourtney Hawk, Rhedyn Rising, Joclynn Bohnenkamp, and Corabella Trovato.
The Girl Scouts once again held their annual spaghetti feed at Assumption Arena on Oct. 21. All girls are responsible for a duty to help with this event from setting up tables and chairs to cooking and clean up and providing homemade desserts. This year they served almost 300 people. The top three sellers for tickets were: 1st-Kadence Fisher, 2nd-Abby Jamison, and 3rd-Joclynn Bohnenkamp.
On Oct. 27, an event called “Storm Chasers” was held at the Assumption Arena for all Panhandle Girl Scouts to attend. The girls learned about storms and what they can be like in their area, how to be prepared for a storm, and even made emergency preparedness kits to include snacks, water, and first aid items. Those attending this event were Brooke Herman, Addisyn Parks, Elizabeth Harrison, Kadence Fisher, Joclynn Bohnenkamp, Sidney and Kylie Mattmiller, Emily Roberts, Rhedyn Rising, and Kourtney Hawk.
On Nov. 10, six Girl Scouts met to make birthday bags to donate to the local food pantry. The bags included birthday cake mix and icing, candles, balloons, and a card. They assembled these bags in memory of the Girl Scouts who’d lost their lives in a hit and run accident earlier in the month from Wisconsin. Those participating were Abby and Hannah Jamison, Gillian Conway, Rhedyn Rising, Joclynn Bohnenkamp, and Sierra Balmat.
On Dec. 2, the Girl Scouts had their annual caroling event and Prairie Pines and Crest View. The girls enjoyed hot cocoa, cookies, and made ornaments for all the residents. All the residents enjoyed the Christmas carols the girls sang. Those participating were Gillian Conway, Kourtney Hawk, Kyra Kubo, Norah Shield, Delanie Reeves, Joclynn Bohnenkamp, Addisyn Parks, Makaelyn Youngman, Kadence Fisher, Sidney and Kylie Mattmiller, Sierra Balmat, Mayzie Murdock, Delaney Jennings, Brooke Herman, Sara Carrick, Abby and Hannah Jamison, and Rhedyn Rising.
All of these activities are on top of the other things the girls have been doing within their own Troops such as earning badges and working on Journeys, ringing bells for the salvation army, using some of their cookie sales earnings to buy gifts for those in need, and the older girls involved in GSAG have to help with plan and assist other Girl Scouts in local events. Anyone wanting to join Girl Scouts can contact Amy Hawk or go to www.girlscoutsnebraska.org to register.