On April 22, 2018, the Chadron Girl Scouts held their annual Bridging Ceremony at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The top three sellers of tickets for the annual spaghetti feed were once again recognized. They were: 3rd place-Kyra Kubo and Kourtney Hawk, 2nd place-Abby Jamison, and 1st place-Kadence Fisher. The top three sellers for cookies this year were: 3rd place-Kadence Fisher, 2nd place-Lilli Allen, and 1st place-Kourtney Hawk.
Each Girl Scout stood up with their Troop and explained what they had accomplished and what their favorite activity was for the year. MiaKayla Koerber and Renee Redfern were the two seniors recognized for their last year as a Girl Scout, with both being involved for 13 years. Those bridging from Senior to Ambassador were Bristyn Cummings and Cloey Murdock. Both are planning on working toward their Gold award during the next school year. Elizabeth Harrison bridged from Cadette to Senior, Kenzie Pourier bridged from Junior to Cadette, Sarah Carrick, Kylie Mattmiller, Delaney Jennings, and Kushi Chaudhari bridged from Brownie to Junior, and Addisyn Parks, Brielle Brueckner, Joclynn Bohnenkamp, Rhedyn Rising, Shawna Miller, and Torisha Chaudhari bridged from Daisy to Brownie.
Those being recognized for earning their Faith Pin under the guidance of Leader Teena Redfern were Kylie Mattmiller, Delaney Jennings, Nora Shields, and Kadence Fisher.
Those being recognized for their Bronze award were Gillian Conway, Lilli Allen and Hannah Jamison for making Buddy Benches that were placed at the Chadron Primary, Chadron Intermediate, and Crawford elementary schools. To earn a Bronze award each girl must put forth 20 hours toward their project and complete one Journey.
Those being recognized for earning their Silver Award were Mayzie Murdoch for the 2016 spaghetti feed, Brook Herman for the 2018 fall campout at Chadron State Park, Kyra Kubo for organizing the courthouse Christmas tree for the Festival of Trees and the bridging ceremony and slide show, and Kourtney Hawk for the 2017 spaghetti feed. To earn their Silver award each girl must complete a Journey and put 50 hours toward their project.
Leaders were also recognized for volunteering their time to lead each Girl Scout troop. Those being recognized were DeAnn Koerber, Teena Redfern, Kristol Cummings, Kim Murdock, Tereasa Herman, Amy Hawk, Nadina Kubo, Wendy Jamison, Ann McKibbon, Erron Ashing, Jessica Fisher, Becky Miller, and Sara Dykes.
Even though the ceremony was held in April, many opportunities were available to all girls throughout the summer. Those traveling to Omaha in May to see the play “Wicked” at the Orpheum theater were Kourtney Hawk, Kyra Kubo, and Hannah and Abby Jamison. Some of the girls were able to meet two members of the cast who had also been Girl Scouts. While in Omaha Kourtney and Kyra stayed at Camp Maha and went to the Henry Doorly Zoo for GSAG (Girl Scout Advisory Group). Kourtney Hawk attended the 2018 Girl Award Ceremony in Lincoln to be recognized for selling over 1,000 boxes of cookies for five years in a row and earning her Silver Award. Those attending the GSAG retreat in June in Nebraska City were Kourtney Hawk, Brook Herman, Elizabeth Harrison, and Renee Redfern. These girls earned their trip by helping with Girl Scout events through the school year by planning activities and assisting where needed.
Registration has already begun for the new school year. Anyone interested in joining Girl Scouts can contact Service Unit Director Amy Hawk or go to https://girlscouts.secure.force.com/girl.