Dawes and Sheridan counties will be spotlighted during this year’s Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska. Chadron will serve as the starting point for this year’s ride June 2, while Gordon will be the first overnight stop after the trip begins.
The year’s route will allow riders to choose to ride along the highway or on the Cowboy Trail, according to BRAN Director Doug Scherlie. The theme for this year’s ride, appropriately, is “A Tale of Two Trails.”
“We’ve got quite a bit of feedback,” Scherlie said about the decision to incorporate the Cowboy Trail into the event now that more miles of it are completed. “There has been a lot of publicity with the Cowboy Trail lately. It seemed like a good fit.”
Many of BRAN’s riders have road bikes, but there have been inquiries about the gravel trail that follows the path of the abandoned railroad line. Scherlie said it will be interesting to see which regular riders opt for that route, and he hopes the Cowboy Trail attracts new riders to the 39th annual event.
BRAN began in 1980, an undertaking by the Omaha Northwest Rotary Club. Today it is organized by the Omaha Pedalers Bicycle Club and attracts approximately 900 riders, families and staff to town along the route, which varies each year. Riders have the option of completing the entire, seven-day trek or taking part in only three or four days at the beginning or end of the journey.
The trip last visited the northern Panhandle in 2010, when Harrison was the kick-off community.
Riders, their families and event staff will arrive in Chadron June 1, with Chadron State College serving as host. Working with the Chamber of Commerce, the City of Chadron, Dawes County Tourism and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association, the college will house the participants overnight, allowing them to set up tents in several areas on campus.
According to a BRAN guide provided to CSC, the ride typically generates between $12,000-20,000 in economic impact, as riders and those accompanying them dine and shop in each community. Each overnight community also receives a scholarship from BRAN to award to a local student; BRAN annually awards $27,500 in scholarships.
“BRAN is a great opportunity for positive exposure to our community and CSC,” said Director of College Relations Alex Helmbrecht. “BRAN’s materials also said bike riders spend several thousand dollars in a community during their stay, so there’s a benefit to our local economy, as well.”
BRAN will overnight in Gordon June 2. While details are still in the works, Ray Misner, the Executive Director of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center and the Gordon Chamber, said plans are coming together.
The visitor’s center at 100 South Main Street will serve as the main welcome point for BRAN participants, and it will be open around the clock while they are in town. That area will be available for the riders to camp, as will the city park. The BRAN planning committee is also working to secure an indoor location for riders in case of inclement weather.
The committee is also working with the local business community to encourage them to open their doors that Sunday and helping them be prepared for the influx of visitors. Gordon also has several community events taking place that weekend, to provide entertainment and dining options for the visitors.
Sheridan County’s Cowboy Trail West group spearheaded the effort to complete upgrades to the trail in that county, and Misner said having BRAN incorporate it into its route is generating excitement.
“We’re excited about the potential that has. There have been a lot of people who put a lot of hard work into getting that functional,” he said. “It is an exciting addition to the visit. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out,” Misner added, noting that it could create future opportunities for use of the Cowboy Trail.
“We’re looking forward to putting on the best show we can,” he concluded.