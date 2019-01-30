BRAN 39: A Tale of Two Trails

Mission:

• BRAN, a non-profit organization, is a non-competitive bicycle tour providing a safe and fully supported ride for cyclists of all ability levels. BRAN’s continued overarching goal is to provide scholarships to Nebraska high school seniors in host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges and universities.

Who We Are:

• BRAN is a registered Nebraska non-profit corporation.

• BRAN consists of all volunteers including members of the Omaha Pedalers Bicycle Club.

What We Do:

• BRAN provides scholarships to host communities to Nebraska high school graduates planning to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges and universities.

History:

• Founded in 1980 by Jerry Baird and John Wupper, BRAN has evolved into a major annual event.

• BRAN was created as a bicycle ride which is a fundraising and community service project.

• BRAN has never had a fatal accident.

• BRAN participants generate revenue for communities and civic/church groups.

Our Ride:

• The ride will begin on Sunday, June 2, 2019 and end on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

• The 7-day and 4-day tours will start in Chadron and overnights in Gordon, Cody, Ainsworth (4-day ends), Atkinson (3-day tour starts), Neligh, Clarkson, and ends in Fremont.

• BRAN is not a pledge ride.

• 600+ bicyclists participate in addition to support personnel and family.

• Bicyclists range from ages 8 to 85.

• Bicyclists from approximately 35 states and several foreign countries have been represented.

• Roving and stationary SAG support is included and provides assistance along the road.