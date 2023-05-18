Recently graduated Chadron High Senior Aspen Graves has been named the State winner in the annual Doodles for Google contest, with voting for the national winner going on now through Thursday, May 25.

The theme for this year’s Doddles contest is “I am Grateful For…” and the piece Graves submitted is titled “Tranquility.” The description of her art is "I am grateful for the feeling of a crisp breeze dancing in the air, fluttering cottonwood leaves, and the fresh scent of a rippling stream as I indulge in a novel. When gazing upon the luminous water, I envision my grandfather’s hands carving cottonwood logs to shape a spinning wheel. His spinning wheel exists in tandem with the tranquil world—an ecosystem cycling around me.”

Graves’ grandfather, Neal Patterson, owned Woodland Construction and Good Karma Looms.

Graves said she came upon the contest when she was looking up scholarships. A national title for her means a $30,000 scholarship, as well as $50,000 to the Chadron High School technology and art department.

When she heard she was the state winner, Graves said she started to cry. The announcement was made at the annual Honors Night, she noted.

“I didn’t know a thing, and I thought maybe someone else from the school won it. When I saw it was mine, it was waterworks.”

She further expressed great appreciation to the community for reposting the announcement on social media and supporting. People can vote on the artwork once per day per device. She’s also appreciative of the mentorship and support she received from Travis Hencey.

Graves first started painting since she was in kindergarten, she said, and has taken classes from Whitney Tewahade at the Ta-da! Art Studio. She mainly sticks to painting and digital art, but has also done some sculpting, clay pottery, sewing, and “dabbled in a little bit of everything.”

The creation process for Graves is beautiful and tranquil, tying back to her Google piece. “It’s very relaxing and I feel it helps connect myself to the world a little more, take a look back and look at my surroundings.”

She’s also an office employee at Chadron State Park, a perfect fit for someone who loves nature.

Next year, she’ll be at Black Hills State University. Currently undecided, she might go into Marketing and Graphic Design.

To vote for Grave’s artwork, go online to https://doodles.google.com/d4g/