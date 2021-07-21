Chadron High grads from 60 years ago enjoy meeting regularly

The Chadron High School Class of 1961 isn’t having a 60-year anniversary celebration this year, but for the past three or so years, four of its members and their wives have been meeting frequently to renew acquaintances and dine.
After previously always meeting in South Dakota, where three of the couples live, the group gathered in Chadron in late June, and “a good time was had by all.”
The four “boys” in the group are Larry Matthesen, Larry Miller, Tommy Sims and John Urwin. The wives, in order, are Jean (Gatzmeyer), Karen (Galey), Barbara (Davis) and MaryLou (Murphy). All of them except MaryLou also are Chadron High graduates, but none of the three was in the Class of 1961. MaryLou is a native of England and didn’t come to the U.S. until 1980.
The get-togethers are usually monthly when the weather is good and everyone is healthy. Since all of the couples except the Urwins, who live a few miles east of Chadron, reside in the Black Hills, the gatherings had always been in places like Rapid City, Custer, Hill City or Hot Springs until they met at Helen’s Restaurant in Chadron on June 28.
“Our goal is to meet once a month, but sometimes that doesn’t happen,” Urwin said. “We have a lot of fun and it gives us something to do since we’re all supposed to be retired and aren’t as busy as we once were.”
Miller points out that the “Cardinal group,” as it is sometimes referred to, isn’t exclusive and others are welcome to join in the fun.
During the June session in Chadron, there were five visitors. They included Miller’s brother, John, a 1956 Chadron High grad; Con Marshall, a ’59 grad, and his wife Peggy, a Crawford native; and Larry and Cheryl (Haskell) Moody, 1960 and 1964 CHS grads, respectively, who now live in Arizona most of the year.
“We have a great time, do a lot of reminiscing and catch up with what’s happening in our lives and our families,” Miller noted. “I’ve noticed we sometimes have different recollections about certain events.”
Longtime Chadron sports fans will remember that the 1960-61 school year was special for the Cardinals and probably recall that all guys who in this group helped make it happen.
The 1960 football team coached by Gordon “Fuzz” Watts had an 8-0 record and the basketball team coached by Verne Lewellen went 23-2 and won the Class B State Championship, the school’s first.
Matthesen and Miller were standouts on both teams. Sims and Urwin also were starters on the football team.
Matthesen was the Cardinals’ quarterback, Miller played fullback, Sims was a halfback and Urwin played right guard. The Cards won all their games by at least three touchdowns except for the 19-13 victory over Gering.
The four are quick to point out that they had excellent teammates. Paul Kindig and Mel Reeves also were capable running backs and the linemen besides Urwin were Roger Jones at the other guard, Chuck Mitchell at center, Gary Thompson and Terry Cogdill at the tackles and Bill Rice and Randy Riggins at the ends. All were seniors except Cogdill who was a junior.
Most of the starters were Chadron natives. Sims and Urwin were exceptions. Both enrolled at Chadron High as sophomores. The Sims family came from Ottawa, Kan., where his father, Tom Sr., had worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Don and Frances Huls, also had lived in Ottawa before moving to Chadron on the late 1950s after purchasing the Chadron Record. Before long they let the Sims know that the Coke plant in Chadron was for sale. Tommy’s parents soon bought it and made the move.
“I loved it here the minute we arrived,” Tommy said. “I liked the wide open spaces and the fact we could see something besides trees.”
Sims, who was small, but quick and fast, gave the football team another weapon. He also helped the track team. Long-time fans will recall that during home meets his father’s southern accent sometimes filled the air with the admonition of “Come on Tommy boy, run a little faster.”
The Urwins moved from the Gordon area and ran lived east of Chadron. By the middle of his sophomore season, John was in the starting lineup and remained a stalwart there the next two years when the Cardinals won 15 of 16 games.
A huge celebration took place in downtown Chadron when the basketball team came home from winning the state tournament in March of 1961. Starters besides Matthesen and Miller were Rice, Riggins and Rex Norman, a junior.
The Cards had some close calls at state. Chadron led Minden 47-38 after three quarters in the opener, but the Whippets scored 10 straight points to open the fourth frame and go ahead 48-47. The score was 55-55 at the end of regulation, but the Cards dominated the overtime and won 65-59
When the Cardinals made a state record 35 of 44 free throws, they beat Hooper 73-60 in the semifinals, and then squeezed past a rugged Burwell team 56-53 in the championship contest. Both Matthesen and Miller received all-star honors.
Matthesen was a rare four-year starter who finished his career with 1,236 points. Since he was just 5-foot-8, he shot from afar. Some believe that if the 3-point line had been available then, he would have scored at least 200, maybe 300, more points.
“Our get-togethers aren’t just about sports,” Miller emphasized. “We talk about a lot of other things. Mainly, we all have good memories of our high school days and our hometown. We’d welcome others to join us on a regular basis or, if that’s too often, join us whenever it works out for them.
“It would probably be best to contact one of the girls if they want to join us,” he added. “They usually determine where and when we’ll meet.”