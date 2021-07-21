Chadron High grads from 60 years ago enjoy meeting regularly

The four are quick to point out that they had excellent teammates. Paul Kindig and Mel Reeves also were capable running backs and the linemen besides Urwin were Roger Jones at the other guard, Chuck Mitchell at center, Gary Thompson and Terry Cogdill at the tackles and Bill Rice and Randy Riggins at the ends. All were seniors except Cogdill who was a junior.

Most of the starters were Chadron natives. Sims and Urwin were exceptions. Both enrolled at Chadron High as sophomores. The Sims family came from Ottawa, Kan., where his father, Tom Sr., had worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Don and Frances Huls, also had lived in Ottawa before moving to Chadron on the late 1950s after purchasing the Chadron Record. Before long they let the Sims know that the Coke plant in Chadron was for sale. Tommy’s parents soon bought it and made the move.

“I loved it here the minute we arrived,” Tommy said. “I liked the wide open spaces and the fact we could see something besides trees.”

Sims, who was small, but quick and fast, gave the football team another weapon. He also helped the track team. Long-time fans will recall that during home meets his father’s southern accent sometimes filled the air with the admonition of “Come on Tommy boy, run a little faster.”