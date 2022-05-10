Chadron High graduates 72 seniors

It was near standing room only in the Chadron High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon as family and friends awaited the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” to usher in the graduating Class of 2022.

As the graduates took their seats, along with the audience, Principal Jerry Mack opened with remarks about the seniors, emphasizing that all 72 seniors earned their diplomas. Mack also commented on the experiences the class has gone through — including the loss of several family members — and the resilience they have shown throughout.

Mack then recognized those students graduating Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA, including: Brendilou Armstrong, Macey Daniels, Jacey Garrett, Cody Hall, Sarah Jones, Cassidy Nesheim, Garrett Reece, Maralee Rischling, Michael Sorenson and Leila Tewahade.

Among the other recognitions during the ceremony were Cletus Budler, who was named Outstanding Teacher of the Year. Armstrong also received the Senior Service Award.

Following are the addresses presented by Maralee Rischling and Michael Sorenson.

Maralee Rischling

If someone would have told me my freshman year that I would willingly giving a speech in front of this many people, I would have laughed in their face from disbelief. And though I did pass Mrs. Paopao’s speech class freshman year, she can attest to how much I did not like presenting in front of people. But then I ended up joining the speech team anyway, and here we are.

First, it would be impossible for me to highlight all of our accomplishments without giving credit to those who have helped us get here. Thank you to all of our family members who have raised us, provided carpools, and faithfully attended school functions or competitions. Thank you, teachers and staff, not only of Chadron High but also of our elementary and middle schools. You have taught us how to learn, take responsibility for our actions, and in certain instances, how to not get caught cheating. You are an enormous reason we are sitting here today.

While I know I may not be able to relate to everyone in my class, because that would be pretty much impossible, there is one thing that we can all relate to each other with—our ability to grow. Specifically, our growth while in high school. In the area of public speaking, I grew from a shy freshman to a member of a Western Conference champion group on our speech team. Just as I have grown in my ability to deliver a speech, I have seen countless examples of growth in the Class of 2022.

I remember sitting on the cold bleachers at countless football games, especially a specific rainy homecoming game, and wondering why anyone would put themselves through such a rough sport. The answer to that question was evident on the faces of victory at the end of a game and in the strong relationships that result from a team sport. While an individual may not always grow in their sport or make the varsity team like they wanted, the other side of that disappointment is almost always lasting friendships.

I have seen relationships grow in all my activities and am confident that this is not a unique experience. I remember in the spring of my freshman year marveling at the upperclassmen that would cry at every “last event” a senior would experience. When I was a freshman someone told me, “It gets harder every year to say goodbye to the seniors.” As we progressed through high school I know many have found this to be true, but I never considered the flip side of that statement: how hard it would be as a senior to say goodbye to all the underclassmen and staff. I believe this is all because of the relationships we make that help us to grow.

Classmates become unlikely friends. Teammates become our chosen family, which many of us have learned, can become bonds as strong as any family relationship. It is no secret that the Class of 2022 has suffered many extraordinary losses and grief, from battles with sickness to loss of a parent or family member. We know what it means to endure hardship and shoulder grief. While the strength for surviving these hardships comes from within ourselves, they also come from our friendships and other relationships that we have learned to seek out. We were taking our senior class photo when I think Mrs. Paopao said it best: it doesn’t matter if the hardship is known to the whole school or just our close friends, our class has the extraordinary ability and empathy to surround each other with our love and support for those that need it. Our class understands, more than most people, that sometimes words aren’t big enough to say what matters. It is in these relationships that we learn the most from each other, whether we realize it or not. Our relationships with others have challenged us and helped us to grow as students, athletes, performers, friends, and individuals.

Growth is seen in the decisions we make for our plans after we graduate. It is written in all of our hardships, heartbreaks, and grief we have experienced and survived.

The growth of our class is evident in the ropes and medals some of us wear with our gowns today. But because academic achievement is so often placed in the position of greatest importance, this means interpersonal relationships can be overlooked if not tended to. I do not believe the class of 2022 has this problem, as is obvious in the many memories we share.

One of my memories is Raeleigh and the other senior golfers making fun of me at district golf this fall for having a tissue stuck up my nose for almost the entire team playoff while trying to stop my second bloody nose of the day. Garrett Reece said one of his favorite memories was going to state track last year. Sophia said one of hers was going on the NHS senior trip and waiting for an alien to come out in their escape room. Jackson said hers was losing by one stroke to go to state golf as a team for two years in a row. I don’t know about that one. Another one of my memories is this year, Dalton, as a first-year cast member of Musical, being bewildered at the weirdness of our energy circle before performing and asking me if he had joined a cult. All I can say is, it’s probably a good thing he was never in One Acts, if you’re in One acts, you know why I’m saying that.

Whether any of our memories are from a semester class with someone, a common extracurricular, or from our circle of closest friends, it doesn’t diminish their importance on our life and personal growth. Some of these examples may seem silly, but they all contributed to our overall relationships. Our class’s biggest accomplishments are the relationships and memories we have made that will forever be influential in our lives, allowing us to continually grow and excel. It is with this statement in mind that I am confident that the Class of 2022 will leave this school today for the last time, prepared to honor all we have learned and accomplished, and continue to grow in all areas of our lives.

Michael Sorenson

Thank you all for coming here today and thank you for having me up here. To begin my speech I want to talk briefly about the story The Odyssey. For those of you who are not familiar with it, The Odyssey is a poem divided into 24 different books, written by Homer in Ancient Greece. It tells the story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he voyages back home after the Trojan War. Over the ten year long voyage, Odysseus battles and escapes captivity from a Cyclops, crash lands his ship on several islands, falls in love with a witch-goddess named Circe, travels all the way to the underworld and back, becomes the only person to survive listening to the song of the Sirens, successfully passes in between a six-headed monster and a whirlpool at the same time, spends seven years as a captive to the goddess Calypso, and returns home where he has to disguise himself as a beggar and kill off the suitors of his wife. Finally, after all of this he is able to see his family again and reclaim his throne as king of Ithaca.

If you google the word odyssey, the actual definition is a long and eventful or adventurous journey or experience. And that is essentially what the poem is; it tells the story of a journey. But in a way, we are all on our own odyssey of life. We can all relate to Odysseus, because just like him we all have goals; we all want to return home to our family in Ithaca, leading us to voyage the sea of life. And just like Odysseus we are all going to crash our ship and get lost several times, but if you’re as determined as he was, so determined to travel to the underworld and back, you’ll eventually achieve your goals.

But I’m sure you guys already know this and have heard similar words of encouragement several times before; this isn’t why I am referencing the story. Over its 24 books, the Odyssey barely mentions Odysseus in battle or his time spent at home. It’s all those events I just listed that take place in between, that make the story so great. And the same can be said about life. Your life will not be defined by just a couple major events, it will be defined by all those little things that happen along the way. Too often people are so focused on their goals, they’re so focused on reaching their home in Ithaca that they look right past all those little things happening in between. High school is a great example of this; for me, my last four years have been focused toward getting a diploma and preparing myself for future success, but along the way I’ve been fortunate enough to make friendships and memories that will carry over with me the rest of my life.

I was listening to some experiences other seniors have had, and in many ways these experiences resemble events similar to the Odyssey. There were many islands that Odysseus was grateful to spend time at, even if they were not part of his original destination; similar to Brendilou Armstrong who said she originally joined speech for something to add to her resume but is very grateful she did so and has learned many skills from it, and Leila Tewahade who is very grateful she made the decision to join cross country years ago.

Odysseus wasn’t able to escape captivity from the cyclops overnight, and it took him a while to produce a well-thought out plan. This is similar to Ryan Bickel, who says he is grateful for all of the hard work he and his teammates showed everyday in the weightroom and when it finally paid off after having an undefeated season in football. On the other hand, not all experiences are pleasant ones. Odysseus learned quickly how difficult it was to balance a path in between a sea monster and a whirlpool; just like Chayton Bynes, who claims one of his greatest decisions in high school was quitting wrestling. Some students have had times in the underworld, per say. Like Cassie Nesheim who got strep and missed out on a big chunk of her senior year, or Cody Hall, who had his car stolen out of his driveway. And some experiences may even be something as small as what Shawn Schremmer said, he claims one part of high school he’ll always remember is when Mr. Nobiling gave him a coin that said “kindness is contagious, pass it on”; or Dawson Dunbar who just gave the two words,“Ham Sandwich”, which to a lot of you guys means nothing else besides a snack you would have for lunch, but for many football players it is the greatest 7-on-7 play to ever exist. Now at first, all of these memories may seem small in the grand scheme of things, but for all of these students, it’s little things like these that have impacted their time at high school and taught them life lessons that they will carry with them in the future.

And although for a lot of us our odyssey of high school is coming to an end, we still have greater goals ahead of us; like Odysseus the story isn’t complete, we are just moving onto one of our next adventures, where we are one step closer to reaching our home. What’s crazy is that the Odyssey was written nearly 3,000 years ago, yet it is still read to this day. And just like the stories from the poem, these memories we make will carry on forever.

So what I want everyone to remember is that it is good to set goals for the future and everyone should, but don’t be so focused on these main goals that you miss out on little experiences like these that can impact you along the way. It’s okay to be excited for the future because we all have great things ahead of us, but don’t live in the future and take for granted the moments you have in front of you. Time is the most valuable thing in life because it’s something we are all blessed with. Nobody can get time, we all just have it. So make the most of your time and most importantly, find ways to enjoy your time. I want to encourage all of you, no matter what point of your life you are at, to make the most out of your journeys and find ways to value the moment and those little things in life. I’m going to wrap things up with a quote from Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda because he summarizes everything I’ve just said, only better, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.” Thank you for your time.

