Chadron high musical opens this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mahr said the students are doing great with all the work put upon them. “They do it all,” she said, noting she has a Stage Prep class in which they design and build the set. With no fly or drop system at the auditorium, they use what’s known as “the big ugly white thing,” a large wall they paint for every show. The mural for Beauty and the Beast is designed by Travis Hencey. When the show’s over, they will paint the wall again.

Also in the auditorium watching the practice is Kristol Cummings, who has designed and made about 20 costumes for the performance. She said it’s a lot of guesswork first, to get as much done as she can. She then takes and uses student measurements and has them try on the costumes, and makes adjustments as necessary.

Cummings has helped with costumes every year Mahr has done the musical, designing for Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, Shrek, and Guys and Dolls in addition to this year’s show

Cummings said she loves “seeing it all come together in the end. I love watching it on stage, and I love seeing the kids’ reactions when I bring them something to wear.” Some are excited with what they get to wear, while others aren’t so enthusiastic.