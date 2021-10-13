Chadron home to state firefighter convention

This week, Chadron will host firefighters and emergency personnel from across Nebraska during the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association NSVFA annual conference.

Things get underway Thursday, Oct. 14, at noon with the NSVFA executive board meeting and Nebraska State Fire School committee meetings at the Chadron Fire Hall.

Nebraska has one of biggest fire schools in the country, Scott Schremmer said, and every May fire school is hosted in Grand Island. “We usually have between 1,000 and 1,500 participants. The Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association supports that, uses the money and funding to their budget to help supplement the fire school. We just happen to have the head of the fire school committee on the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, and that’s Mr. Pat Gould.”

During the meetings, Schremmer noted, there will also be an EMS class led by Robbie Rhembrandt at the training building. Chadron Fire Chief Branden Martens said the class provides continuing education hours for EMS first responders. “This is an offering to subsidize coming out for the meetings, and the guys can also catch some training and make it a double whammy.”

Thursday will end at the training building with the official welcome dinner and hospitality event.