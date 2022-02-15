Chadron home to Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services in Chadron, Nebraska today announced it has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.

Hospital CEO Nathan Hough stated, “We have a great team that works hard demonstrating our organizations Mission, Vision and Values in the tasks they do every day. I feel being recognized in this way reflects every employee, in each job performed within the organization and our efforts to continually strive to provide better care.”

Public Relations and Marketign Coordinator Lea Griese added, "Our team is really excited to receive this award! We take pride in serving our community and making a commitment to provide top quality healthcare. An award like this takes a whole team focused on achieving goals. Last year we received the Performance Leadership Award from NOSORH so to receive the Top 100 this year just proves that we are committed to improving patient outcomes, expanding our services and continuing to strive for excellence in healthcare.

“Despite unprecedented adversity rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”

Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services in Chadron, Nebraska provides quality health care to the Panhandle of Nebraska and surrounding communities. This Critical Access Hospital provides medical and surgical care, obstetrics and newborn care, emergency care, and rehabilitation services. Also available are a wide range of visiting specialists, who come to Chadron to see their patients, bringing specialist care closer to home.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0