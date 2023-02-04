Related to this story

Most Popular

Chadron alum crowned in Colorado

Chadron alum crowned in Colorado

It was recently announced that Tosha Toste was named Mrs. Colorado international. Born to Brett and Tina Skinner and raised in Hay Springs, To…

Playhouse hires artistic director

Playhouse hires artistic director

Post Playhouse is pleased to announce the hiring of a new Producing Artistic Director, Andy Meyers, who will begin his tenure working to prese…

Grant to update art program

Chadron Middle School was recently the recipient of a Title IV grant, and applicant Whitney Tewahade plans to use the money to develop the dig…