The home is full of warmth and signs of celebration, including a Christmas tree in the corner and a Happy Birthday sign hanging in the window. As the postman delivers a package — a light blue beanie — everyone gets a laugh as they all try it on. The high spirits might not be what one could expect from the Haraida family, who came to the United States a few months ago from their home in Ukraine, but the experience has been uplifting for them to say the least.

Roman and Svitlana Haraida, along with their children Rostyk and Anya, and Anya’s boyfriend Andriy Shmyiyk, arrived in the United States on Nov. 2 at Denver International Airport. Anya said their first impressions of Chadron have been favorable, noting in particular the beauty of the area and the kindness of everyone they’ve met.

As the family now has Social Security cards, Anya and Rostyk are already working at Just Love Coffee. Rostyk noted they speak with a lot of different people at their job, and it’s helped them meet a lot of people.

Anya said there is a lot of difference in food here, and laughed at how there are wild deer just walking around the city. Going shopping at the supermarket is really different, she added, as there is no sales tax in the Ukraine; the price tags on the items is the price people pay.

Rostyk emphasized he’s been impressed with the hospitality here.

The weather has been a change as well, Anya said with a smile. “One day, it’s summer. Two days, it’s winter.” Rostyk said the recent snowstorm has been a real surprise, and Anya noted they see a lot of rain in Ukraine but not a lot of cold.

It was the family’s first time celebrating Christmas in December, as they usually celebrate Jan. 7, and they found the Parade of Lights particularly beautiful. “it was really pretty,” Anya said.

With the latest information on the Russian invasion of Ukraine showing nearly 45,000 deaths and 14 million people displaced, Anya said many people they know have died and doesn’t understand why Russia wants the Ukraine territory.

“All our life we are living in Ukraine,” she said. “We have friends, family.” Many of those familiar faces, she added, have chosen to live in different countries while others are still living in Ukraine, and it’s something they think about all the time. Many of those still in Ukraine, she added, are afraid to go outside. Also, their access to electricity and water varies from day to day.

The maximum time the family can stay in the United States is two years, Anya said, and Rostyk added they will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine to help make their decision on when they will return. He added they are worrying about their friends and family who are still there.

The family is extremely grateful for everyone who has helped them get to Chadron and provide them with a home. Anya added they are not used to just walking along the street and having people say “Hello” and wave to them.

Among the people they have met is Chadron State freshman Christina Lillenas, who was visiting with the family Saturday. Lillenas’ mother is from Ukraine, and came to the United States when she was 30. She added she has family is in Ukraine, though some of her cousins currently reside in Poland. With her background, Lillenas is able to visit with the Haraida family in their native language.

“It’s very hard for my mom to watch it all,” Lillena said of the situation overseas. “I would love to see it stopped.”

“There’s good people, really good people,” Rosyk said of the folks in Chadron. “And all the time happy.”

“It’s really nice,” Anya added of the community. “It’s made me really happy.”