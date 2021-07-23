Chadron homicide under investigation

Several law enforcement agencies have joined local authorities in searching for 21-year-old Chadron resident Sage Little Moon, a person of interest in an early Friday morning homicide in Chadron.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein reported at about 2 a.m. that shots were fired in the 300 block of Maple Street. Officers responded to a residence, Hickstein said, and discovered a homicide victim. The scene was secured and additional resources were contacted to try and apprehend Little Moon, who was gone upon arrival.

It was believed Little Moon stole a vehicle, a 2005 blue Ford Freestar van. That vehicle, since reported stolen, has been recovered in the northern part of Sheridan County. Investigation is continuing at this time, and the name of the homicide victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Little Moon is considered to be considered armed and dangerous, and those who see him are advised to not approach and call local law enforcement immediately.

In addition to the local agencies working together on the incident — Chadron Police Department, Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol — Hickstein said they are working with South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Oglala Sioux Tribe officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

