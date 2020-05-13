Chadron hospital further restricts visitation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron Community Hospital has made the decision to further limit visitation in its hospital and clinics to protect our patients and providers. Starting today, no visitors will be allowed at Chadron Community Hospital and Healthcare facilities.

Limited exceptions include:

•Pediatric admissions (only ONE parent/guardian will be permitted)

•Birth patients (only ONE significant other/support person can visit)

•Patients attending appointments at Chadron Community Hospital (only ONE caregiver if the patient is a minor, or the provider requests the patient be accompanied with a companion)

NOTE: Chadron Community Hospital staff will be available to provide assistance at the door.

Family members and friends are encouraged to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means. For patients without access to their own technology devices, Chadron Community Hospital will provide assistance.