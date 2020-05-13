Chadron hospital further restricts visitation

Chadron Community Hospital has made the decision to further limit visitation in its hospital and clinics to protect our patients and providers. Starting today, no visitors will be allowed at Chadron Community Hospital and Healthcare facilities.

Limited exceptions include:

•Pediatric admissions (only ONE parent/guardian will be permitted)

•Birth patients (only ONE significant other/support person can visit)

•Patients attending appointments at Chadron Community Hospital (only ONE caregiver if the patient is a minor, or the provider requests the patient be accompanied with a companion)

NOTE: Chadron Community Hospital staff will be available to provide assistance at the door.

Family members and friends are encouraged to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means. For patients without access to their own technology devices, Chadron Community Hospital will provide assistance.

At the Chadron Community Hospital campus there will only be three entrances open to access the building. Those entrances include the Emergency Room, the Chadron Medical Clinic entrance and the lower level Hospital entrance. During non-clinic hours, the only entrance will be the Emergency Room. Chadron Community Hospital will continue to screen all patients. Anyone entering the building will be required to wear a mask. If the patient does not have a mask, one will be provided.

Chadron Community Hospital asks anyone in the region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath call 308-747-2466 before coming to Chadron Community Hospital. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary.

Remember, the best way to protect yourself from all respiratory viruses, includes washing your hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, stay home when you are sick and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

