Chadron hospital home to 3-D mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the local hospital has to high-tech tools to diagnose and treat the disease.

Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services Radiology Director Jodi Dannar said the hospital utilizes a three-dimensional mammogram machine for screening and diagnostics. The department can also use ultrasounds.

Dannar noted older mammogram machines are two-dimensional, only providing a flat image, whereas the 3-D machine does a sweep image of a breast. This provides a sweep image with a series of millimeter-thick images that a radiologist can look through. So, if a person’s breast is six centimeters thick, the machine makes 60 images. The flat image isn’t lost either, as the 3-D machine also has this capability.

Dannar compared the difference in mammogram machines to taking pictures of an apple. Photographing the fruit without cutting into it doesn’t give one a look at the seeds inside. “What this would do is take that apple in millimeter-thick slices so they can see below the seeds, and then go out to normal again. It’s giving a more diagnostic look at the breast.” Further, she said, going through the different thicknesses helps determine if a spot is an area of concern is or simply multiple layers of tissue on top of each other.

As for ultrasound, Dannar said patients who feel lumps and are under 35 go straight to ultrasound. If they are over 35, they receive a mammogram first. She explained patients under 35 don’t get mammograms because, at that age, breast tissue is much denser and constantly changing.

Dannar added ultrasound is used a lot to tell the difference between cystic and solid areas, as those with fibrocystic disease get benign, fluid-filled cysts in their breasts.

The age line has nothing to do with whether a person is more susceptible to breast cancer, Dannar said, though she added the diagnosis rate does go up with age. Yearly screenings are recommended for age 40 and up, though Dannar recommends people check with their insurance to determine if such screenings are covered.

Self breast exams are recommended after the age of 25, as well as annual exams by a doctor, Dannar said. Chadron Community Hospital does about 900 mammograms each year, Dannar said. Last year, they had 800 cases with 18 positives. In 2019, they provided 900 exams, 21 of which were recommended for biopsies; of those 11 were positive

The Chadron hospital also partners with Regional West in Scottsbluff, and Dannar said many breast cancer patients who need a biopsy will go to the Scottsbluff hospital “because that’s where the radiologists that read from us are from. If they have started the process with those radiologists it’s easier to finish it.”

Patients can choose to go to a different hospital, she added, but what often happens is Chadron must send the images for the radiologists to look at before deciding to do a biopsy. “It’s just a faster process,” she said of going through Regional West.

One of the most commonly known procedures to remove breast cancer is a mastectomy, the removal of the breast tissue, but Dannar noted in early-stage cancer doctors can also do a lumpectomy. In this, they only take out the lump and the tissue around it, saving the breast. The normal course of treatment on this is six weeks of radiation and some hormone reducing medicine.

“That’s why we like to find them early, is because you can have a lumpectomy,” Dannar said.

The type of procedure available is also determined by type of cancer, size of a lump and whether it has metastasized. Other options include radiation and chemotherapy, or a combination of the two.

“Breast cancer isn’t just breast cancer. There are numerous types of breast cancer, and they range anywhere from the milk ducts, the lobules of the breast, you can even get them on the skin and around the nipple.”

Some might opt for breast reconstructive surgery as well, though Dannar said there is nobody currently on staff at the Chadron hospital that can do this.

It used to be believed that breast cancer was hereditary, but Dannar said that is not the case. “More and more people have no family history of breast cancer and are getting diagnosed,” she said, and the best thing people can do is get their screenings. She also recommends maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle.

“But there’s nothing you can do to prevent it,” she said, further adding that if they knew the causes they would have a cure.

“Breast cancer is scary, just like any type of cancer,” Dannar said. “But if it’s found early the cure rate goes way up.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0