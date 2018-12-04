Chadron Community Hospital will have a new leader in the new year, as CEO Anna Turman steps down.
Turman will conclude her time as head of the hospital Dec. 14, with plans to move to Omaha at the end of this year, according to a press release from Regional West Health Services. Allen Gamble has been named as interim CEO.
Turman was named as the head of the hospital in February 2017, filling the role after long-time CEO Harold Krueger retired. She has a master’s degree in healthcare administration and has been with the hospital for roughly 17 years.
Gamble’s first day with Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services will be Dec. 10. According to a press release from Regional West, he has previously worked as interim CEO at the Gordon Hospital and led the hospitals in Oshkosh and Georgia, as well as holding other positions in critical access systems. Gamble has a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia College.
Regional West Health Services will launch a national search for a permanent CEO to lead Chadron Community Hospital.