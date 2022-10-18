Chadron listed as No. 5 best school district in state

According to a recent listing on the school district search engine “NICHE,” Chadron Public Schools holds the No. 5 spot on the list of Best School Districts in Nebraska. Additionally, it’s listed as No. 12 for Best Places to Teach in Nebraska, No. 16 for Districts with the Best Teachers, No. 37 for Most Divers School Districts and No. 55 for Best School Districts for Athletes.

Superintendent Ginger Meyer noted, "This is not only a school award but a community award. Congratulations to all our students, staff, parents, and community that make our schools so special!

"I'm honored to be part of a staff and community that values education. We need to give credit to the teachers, staff, administration, and parents. We are grateful for the designation. However, we know that we have more work to do. It is nice to be recognized."

The average number of districts surveyed is 243.

At the national level, Chadron is No. 923 of 11,687 districts for Districts with the Best Teachers. The district is No. 981 of 10,751 for Best School Districts in America, and No. 989 of 11,579 for Best Places to Teach in America.