A Chadron man found himself arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats after allegedly calling the local dispatch center and making the threats on a recorded line.
Chadron Police officers arrested Thomas Catches, 33, last week after originally being called to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Pine Street. A female at that residence told law enforcement that Catches had allegedly created a disturbance but then left the scene. Later that night, the Chadron Police Dispatch Center received a call from Catches who requested to speak with one of the officers, according to a CPD press release.
You have free articles remaining.
While on the phone with the officer, Catches allegedly threatened the officer’s life and then hung up. He was arrested later that night and booked into the Dawes County Jail, where bond was set at 10% of $10,000.
“This was very uncommon when you receive a phone call at the police department directly threatening an officer’s life on a recorded police phone line. This is unfortunate and at the same time disturbing, that someone feels necessary to call a law enforcement officer and threaten them in this fashion,” said Chief Tim Lordino in the press release.