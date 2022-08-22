 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chadron man arrested for drugs, child abuse

The Chadron Police Department served a search warrant at apartment complex on Friday, which resulted in the arrest of 58-year-old David G. King,

for a Class II felony of first-degree sexual assault, a Class III felony of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class IIIA felony of child abuse, and Class IV felonies of possession of methamphetamine and solicitation of prostitution under 18 years of age.

On Thursday, Officer Zachary Klemp took a report from a female, under the age of 18 years of age, who reported being given methamphetamine in exchange of acts of a sexual nature. Interviews were conducted and as a result, Officer Klemp and Inv. Dusty Bryner applied for and received a search warrant for an apartment in Chadron where the incident was reported to have occurred.

Investigators with the Western Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING) along with officers of the Chadron Police Department served the search warrant on the apartment at approximately 1 p.m. P.M. During the service of the search warrant, residue amounts of methamphetamine were seized, along with 12 grams of marijuana, numerous plastic baggies, a scale, cash money and drug paraphernalia.

King was taken into custody and booked into the Dawes County Jail. Bond was set at 10% of $100,000.

School resumes this week

School resumes this week

It’s time for school again! August is here and summer is drawing to a close, which means the Chadron Public School district is set to start a …

Fixed/deviated bus route returns

Fixed/deviated bus route returns

The Chadron City Transit fixed/deviated route resumed Monday, Aug. 15. This will be run as a pilot program, evaluating the ridership after two…

Former CSC football standout dies

Former CSC football standout dies

A Chadron State College graduate who was an outstanding football player for the Eagles and was a member of the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame, Mich…

Council begins budget discussion

Council begins budget discussion

Monday night, the Chadron City Council, with council member Joe Johndreaux absent, approved the first reading of the fee ordinance and budget …

Nathan Dean returns to Chadron

Nathan Dean returns to Chadron

This week marks the finale of the 2022 Bands on Bordeaux season, with the Aug. 18 encore show featuring Nathan Dean & the Damn Band out of…

