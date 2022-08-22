Chadron man arrested for drugs, child abuse

The Chadron Police Department served a search warrant at apartment complex on Friday, which resulted in the arrest of 58-year-old David G. King,

for a Class II felony of first-degree sexual assault, a Class III felony of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class IIIA felony of child abuse, and Class IV felonies of possession of methamphetamine and solicitation of prostitution under 18 years of age.

On Thursday, Officer Zachary Klemp took a report from a female, under the age of 18 years of age, who reported being given methamphetamine in exchange of acts of a sexual nature. Interviews were conducted and as a result, Officer Klemp and Inv. Dusty Bryner applied for and received a search warrant for an apartment in Chadron where the incident was reported to have occurred.

Investigators with the Western Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING) along with officers of the Chadron Police Department served the search warrant on the apartment at approximately 1 p.m. P.M. During the service of the search warrant, residue amounts of methamphetamine were seized, along with 12 grams of marijuana, numerous plastic baggies, a scale, cash money and drug paraphernalia.

King was taken into custody and booked into the Dawes County Jail. Bond was set at 10% of $100,000.