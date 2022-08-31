Chadron man arrested for felony assault

Chadron Police officers Seth Orsborn and Colin Deines responded to a reported altercation at a trailer park in Chadron on Monday, August 29, which resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Xavier C. Goings for first-degree assault, a Class II felony.

Officers Orsborn and Deines received a report of a disturbance at a residence in Chadron. The officers arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party. While attempting to gather facts of the incident, Officer Orsborn observed an adult male bleeding profusely from the nose, mouth, and ear.

Officer Orsborn advised dispatch to send the Chadron Rescue Unit to provide medical care for the adult male’s injuries. During this time, Officer Orsborn was advised by the adult male that Xavier C. Goings had physically assaulted him, causing the injuries. The Chadron Rescue Unit arrived on scene and the adult male was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital, and emergency transported via helicopter to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff for possible life-threatening injuries. Statements were gathered from witnesses confirming that Goings had caused the injuries to the adult male. Officers attempted to locate Goings during the investigation, but were not successful in locating him at that time.

Later in the morning, Officer Deines received information regarding Goings’s location. Officer Deines was able to make contact with Goings and place him under arrest.

Xavier C. Goings was taken into custody and booked into the Dawes County Jail. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000.

The Chadron Police Department received assistance from the Chadron Fire Department.