 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chadron man arrested for felony assault

  • 0
p

Chadron Police officers Seth Orsborn and Colin Deines responded to a reported altercation at a trailer park in Chadron on Monday, August 29, which resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Xavier C. Goings for first-degree assault, a Class II felony.

Officers Orsborn and Deines received a report of a disturbance at a residence in Chadron. The officers arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party. While attempting to gather facts of the incident, Officer Orsborn observed an adult male bleeding profusely from the nose, mouth, and ear.

Officer Orsborn advised dispatch to send the Chadron Rescue Unit to provide medical care for the adult male’s injuries. During this time, Officer Orsborn was advised by the adult male that Xavier C. Goings had physically assaulted him, causing the injuries. The Chadron Rescue Unit arrived on scene and the adult male was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital, and emergency transported via helicopter to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff for possible life-threatening injuries. Statements were gathered from witnesses confirming that Goings had caused the injuries to the adult male. Officers attempted to locate Goings during the investigation, but were not successful in locating him at that time.

People are also reading…

Later in the morning, Officer Deines received information regarding Goings’s location. Officer Deines was able to make contact with Goings and place him under arrest.

Xavier C. Goings was taken into custody and booked into the Dawes County Jail. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000.

The Chadron Police Department received assistance from the Chadron Fire Department.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former CSC football standout dies

Former CSC football standout dies

A Chadron State College graduate who was an outstanding football player for the Eagles and was a member of the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame, Mich…

Council begins budget discussion

Council begins budget discussion

Monday night, the Chadron City Council, with council member Joe Johndreaux absent, approved the first reading of the fee ordinance and budget …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News