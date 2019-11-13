A Chadron man was arrested Nov. 4 after he was allegedly in possession of a stolen truck and a stolen dog from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
Chad Tobacco, 37, of Chadron, was later arrested by Chadron Police on two complaints of possession of stolen property, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.
According to a report from the Chadron Police Department, officers were made aware Nov. 4 of a vehicle pursuit on the reservation with the suspected vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Tundra, heading to Nebraska.
The report states the stolen truck was suspected of being occupied by five subjects and a pit bull dog. Additionally, one of the suspects in the vehicle was wanted on a warrant and thought to be armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and shotgun.
Police said the suspect vehicle was spotted traveling west on Bartlett Road near Main Street. However, Chadron police did not pursue the vehicle at that time.
The police report states a Chadron police officer was conducting a follow-up at the Regency Trailer Park at approximately 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 when the stolen truck was spotted near a mobile home.
While waiting on other officers to arrive, police say Tobacco left the residence and was contacted by the officer on scene. Tobacco was reportedly walking the pit bull.
Once other officers arrived on scene, police found the keys to the stolen truck while completing a search of the mobile home. Following an investigation, police arrested Tobacco on the felony and misdemeanor counts and transported him to the Dawes County Jail.
Tobacco is being held on a bond set at 10% of $25,000.
Officers said the owner of the truck and pit bull was able to reclaim both the vehicle and the dog.