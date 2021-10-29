Chadron man arrested for robbery, assault, weapons

A 27-year-old Chadron resident is charged with four felonies following his arrest Thursday morning.

According to Sergeant Patrick Young, at about 2:19 a.m. Thursday the Chadron Police Department received a 911 call from a woman requesting officers to respond to an apartment complex in Chadron. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in the apartment who had been severely beaten with life threatening injuries. Officers ensured the male remained conscious and called for a Chadron rescue unit to arrive and transport thim. The Chadron Fire Department arrived on scene and the injured male was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital and was later transported by air to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff due to the extent of his injuries.

Officers were able to interview witnesses who reported Shawne Russell of Chadron had assaulted the man and proceeded to steal the injured man’s vehicle. Over the next six hours, officers searched for Russell and for the reported stolen vehicle. Chadron Police officers located the stolen vehicle shortly after the initial call, abandoned in Wilson Park. The vehicle was secured and towed to the Chadron Police Department, where through a search warrant, it was processed for evidence related to the assault and the theft.

A search warrant was also obtained for the apartment where the injured male had been located. During this search warrant, items related to the assault were seized, including photographs and DNA evidence. As the investigation continued, it was learned two firearms had been stolen from the injured male during the assault. The firearms were located at an abandoned residence in Chadron and were taken into evidence.

Chadron Police officers and officers of the Nebraska State Patrol were able to locate Russell inside a private residence in Chadron and he was arrested without incident. A search warrant was obtained for the person of Russell and items seized included clothing and photographic evidence.

Russell was transported to the Dawes County Jail and lodged, charged with Class II felonies for first-degree assault, a Class ID felony of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and a Class IC felony of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Bond was set at 10% of $100,000.00.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein reported there was a knife involved in the fight, though nobody was cut with the knife.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department.

A 47-year-old Chadron woman was also arrested on felony charges related to racking up more than $5,000 on an unauthorized credit card.

Sergeant Jarvis Wallage reports that on Wednesday, October 27, the Chadron Police Department and the Nebraska Health and Human Services department made an arrest in a multi-month investigation involving an elderly resident in Chadron having an unauthorized credit card opened and used in their name.

The investigation focused on Heidi Irish-Tunheim, who had direct contact with the resident in a trusted position as a CNA and Med Aide. Chadron Police ascertained that the credit card amassed a balance of more than $5,000 by which video was located of the female utilizing the credit card for personal gain. On Oct. 27 Wallage, , the lead investigator on the case, and other members of the Chadron Police Department, served a search warrant on Irish-Tunheim’s local address which resulted in the seizure of financial documents and personal electronic devices.

As a result, Irish-Tunheim was placed under arrest for a Class IIA felony of identity theft, a Class III felony of criminal impersonation and a Class IIIA felony of abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was remanded to the custody of the Dawes County Jail where her bond was set at 10% of $50,000.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Nebraska Department of Labor, and the Nebraska Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit.

Interestingly, the Nebraska Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit is now where former Chadron police chief Tim Lordino is working. Chief Hickstein noted Sergeant Wallage spoke with Lordino during the investigation for some advice on the search warrant, but that was the extent of Lordino’s involvement.

