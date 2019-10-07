A Chadron man was arrested in New Mexico after an investigation into alleged child enticement.
Ronald Atcitty allegedly approached a minor in September seeking to trade sexual favors for drugs. The minor told police the man said his name was Derek and provided an electronic conversation with the man, according to a Chadron Police Department press release. Officers communicated with the man known as Derek for several days, eventually learning that the phone number was associated with a Chadron residence where Atcitty, 45, was living.
When law enforcement attempted to locate Atcitty, they learned he was likely out of state, and the investigation led officers to work with agencies across Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado and New Mexico in an attempt to locate him. Atcitty was arrested in Farmington, N.M., last week on suspicion of attempted sexual assault of a child, attempted possession of child pornography, soliciting prostitution from a minor and enticement by electronic communication device, all felony charges. He was booked into jail and bond was set at 10% of $250,000.
A court date in Dawes County had not yet been set Monday.