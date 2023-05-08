In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 7, Sergeant Patrick Young performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having license plates. While contacting the driver, Sergeant Young detected the odor of burning marijuana from the interior of the vehicle and noticed a glass marijuana pipe inside the vehicle.

Sgt. Young conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in locating various forms of drug paraphernalia, 5.5 grams of suspected marijuana, two glass pipes suspected of being used for ingesting methamphetamine and residue amounts of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Nicolas King of Chadron, was armed with a handgun at the time of the traffic stop. King was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Class IV felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class II felony, and infractions of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. A female passenger was also issued a citation for possession of marijuana..