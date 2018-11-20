A domestic disturbance report led to the arrest of a Chadron man on a felony weapons charge.
Chadron Police officers were called to the 200 block of Pine Street Nov. 12 for an alleged domestic disturbance. During the course of the investigation, officers conducted a pat-down search on Russell Ten Fingers, 39, and allegedly discovered concealed brass knuckles.
Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit violates state law, and Ten Fingers was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and booked into the Dawes County Jail. It was later confirmed that Ten Fingers is also a convicted felon in another state. Nebraska also prohibits convicted felons of possessing deadly weapons, and Ten Fingers was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.