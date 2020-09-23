Chadron man facing felony drug, weapon charges

A convicted felon already facing additional felony charges in Dawes County is now charged with several more in Scotts Bluff County.
According to court documents, on Sept. 17 23-year-old Andrew Russell of Chadron was charged with: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony; possession of a defaced firearm, a Class III felony; Delivery, dispensing, or distributing a hazardous drug, a Class II felony; No tax drug stamp, a Class IV felony; and an infraction of possession of marijuana.
An affidavit of probable cause alleges an officer was dispatched to a Scottsbluff hotel room regarding a complaint that occupants of the room had been smoking marijuana all night. An employee of the hotel was contacted and pointed out the subjects, later identified as Russell and a juvenile female, walking toward a vehicle. The officer made contact with two subjects and advised them of the complaint, which they both denied.
Russell, who initially gave a false name, told the officer he lived in Chadron then took off running into a corn field. Officers were radioed to Russell’s location and he was later detained. However, he was found without the gray backpack he had when the initial officer made contact. The backpack was located and found to contain several small baggies and a scale. Baggies containing marijuana and methamphetamine were also found in the field.
The juvenile, described as being under the influence of drugs, jumped into the vehicle and refused to open the door or identify Russell, stating she had permission to be with him. The juvenile was detained and a search of the vehicle revealed a defaced firearm and methamphetamine.
The juvenile was later released to her mother, and Russell was booked into Scotts Bluff County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
Charges Russell is facing in Dawes County include: possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony; Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class I misdemeanor. The charges stem from a July 3 incident.
According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched north of Crawford regarding a truck, in which two subjects were sleeping, blocking an access gate for a nearby pasture. The officer identified the passenger as Russell, and observed a marijuana grinder inside the truck, in plain view, and detected an odor of marijuana.
The driver, identified as Owen Christensen, was asked to exit the vehicle. Upon his doing so, the officer observed a black pistol with a loaded magazine in the driver’s side door panel. Christensen was detained, and Russell was also asked to exit the vehicle. As Russell exited, the officer saw a clear glass pipe with a white substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a .40 caliber Steyr handgun on the passenger floorboard, next to Russell’s feet.
After detention of the two subjects and arrival of a second law enforcement unit, the officer performed a search of the truck and located meth and marijuana, as well as paraphernalia related to the storage and use of such substances.
Earlier this month, a warrant was also requested for Russell for: operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class IV felony; willful reckless driving, a Class I misdemeanor; and obstructing an officer, a Class I misdemeanor.
According to an arrest warrant on those Sept. 9 charges, an officer observed a vehicle parked in an alley at about 1:31 a.m. Upon contact the officer requested occupants, one who was identified as Russell, step out of the vehicle. When asked why, the officer noted there was a bong in the back of the vehicle.
Russell jammed the vehicle into drive, and accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The officer moved out of the way to avoid injury, and noted the license plate of the vehicle, and further observed Russell and his passenger were not wearing safety belts.
Russell gained notice on a statewide level after escaping from the Nebraska Work Ethic Camp in McCook, on Dec. 21, 2016. He was arrested three days later in South Dakota.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!