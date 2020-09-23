Chadron man facing felony drug, weapon charges

The juvenile, described as being under the influence of drugs, jumped into the vehicle and refused to open the door or identify Russell, stating she had permission to be with him. The juvenile was detained and a search of the vehicle revealed a defaced firearm and methamphetamine.

The juvenile was later released to her mother, and Russell was booked into Scotts Bluff County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Charges Russell is facing in Dawes County include: possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony; Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class I misdemeanor. The charges stem from a July 3 incident.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched north of Crawford regarding a truck, in which two subjects were sleeping, blocking an access gate for a nearby pasture. The officer identified the passenger as Russell, and observed a marijuana grinder inside the truck, in plain view, and detected an odor of marijuana.