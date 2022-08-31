Chadron man fatality in South Dakota accident

According to information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal of Chadron was a fatality in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Hermosa.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey, driven by Barcal, was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the Barcal attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, driven by 29-year-old Nathaniel Sichling of Florence, Ariz.

Barcal was transported by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital, where he later passed. Sichling was not injured in the accident, and both were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and all information is preliminary.

Services for Barcal are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at the United Methodist Church in Crawford.