 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chadron man fatality in South Dakota accident

  • Updated
  • 0

According to information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal of Chadron was a fatality in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Hermosa.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey, driven by Barcal, was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the Barcal attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, driven by 29-year-old Nathaniel Sichling of Florence, Ariz.

Barcal was transported by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital, where he later passed. Sichling was not injured in the accident, and both were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and all information is preliminary.

Services for Barcal are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at the United Methodist Church in Crawford.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former CSC football standout dies

Former CSC football standout dies

A Chadron State College graduate who was an outstanding football player for the Eagles and was a member of the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame, Mich…

Council begins budget discussion

Council begins budget discussion

Monday night, the Chadron City Council, with council member Joe Johndreaux absent, approved the first reading of the fee ordinance and budget …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News