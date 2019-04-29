{{featured_button_text}}

A Chadron man appears to have taken his own life.

Patrick Wess, 51, was found deceased in his pickup in a rural forested area of Dawes County around 10 p.m. April 23. He was discovered by a camper visiting the area, who contacted authorities.

According to a press release from Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug, the preliminary investigation of evidence at the scene and follow-up interviews indicate Wess died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy and additional testing were ordered.

