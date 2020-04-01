Chadron native dies of coronavirus

Family members have confirmed that Zachery Sandstrom, 66, a native of Chadron, is the among the several hundred residents of New York City who have died of complications of coronavirus.
Sandstrom reportedly died on Monday, March 23, after he became ill and was hospitalized, according to JoAnn Sandstrom of Chadron, his sister-in-law. Few other details are known, she said.
Zachery was born and raised in Chadron, the son the late Robert and Lorraine Sandstrom. He graduated from Chadron High School in 1971 and had lived in New York City most of the time since then. He worked as a bartender.
Survivors include his brothers Robert of Chadron and Terry of Wheatland, Wyo., a sister, Lorna Buscek of Denver, and a son, Shane, and a daughter, Shannon, both of Kansas City.
Shannon stated, "Zac Sandstrom was the best father, grandfather, friend and colleague. In the short week since his passing, I have heard from dozens of people that I have never met, who have reached out to me to let me know what an incredible impact his passing has had on them, and offering to help with anything that my family and I may need. While I know what he meant to me as a father, I have been blown away by the words that others that knew him have shared. He was always modest and didn’t share the details of what he was doing or had done for others, and it brings me to tears each time I hear a new story from yet another person who he touched in his 66 years on this earth.
"Zac was my father, and we spoke almost every day. He was witty, funny and kind. He was so thoughtful, always making sure I had a listening ear when I needed. He regularly visited with my family and I in Kansas City. We shared everything; he was as much a best friend as he was a dad. He loved antiquing, reading books, collecting marbles and crystals, refinishing furniture, traveling, and shopping. He loved the city and was such an explorer. He had such an inquisitive nature, always looking for something new to learn and somewhere new to explore. He made everything exciting. He loved learning about others, and was the best listener and most insightful conversationalist I have ever known. He helped me through life challenges more times than I can count.
"Zac worked at the Metropolitan Club (a members only club) in Manhattan, NYC for many years. His work was meticulous, and he was incredibly loyal to both members and employees until the end of his life, working until three days before he passed. His co-workers, supervisors, and members of the club have all shared what a good friend and fun man my father has been to them. He was, according to them, a cornerstone in the club, and the “glue” that held people together.
"Zac was an incredible grandpa, 'Papa' to my son, Ashton. From the time he was 18 months old, Zac coordinated a trip with Ashton each summer, back to Chadron to see family. They would stay in Chadron a month or more, with Zac as his full time caregiver during that time. When my brother, Shane, and I were young, we had that experience as well, and Zac wanted to ensure that his grandson learned the country life, and had an opportunity to be close to his great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins. When Zac’s partner of 33 years died of cancer in 2019, Ashton went to live with his Papa in NYC, and Zac set about connecting him with several successful people that he considered friends. Ashton was able to start a career in real estate with his Papa’s support and connections, and to make some lifelong friendships because of his papa.
You have free articles remaining.
"It is very challenging for me to put into a few short paragraphs who my father was, for to me, he was my all. He was my very best friend and confidante, my rock, my support, my 'go-to'. His passing has left a hole that will not be filled."
Further, Shannon shared of her father's experience of contracting COVID-19
"When COVID-19 struck NYC, my dad was petrified of contracting the virus. He and I talked throughout March about how he needed to stop working, but he’s very loyal to the private club where he worked, and would not stop until they told him to.
"On March 16, he was notified that the club was being closed due to the pandemic. We spoke throughout the week about how anxious he was about the virus, finances with work closing down, and his sadness around the anniversary of his partners death. March 18, I spoke with him and he said he was tired, but I attributed that to his stress level. On Thursday, March 19, he was asked to come in to the club with two employees to clean and sanitize so that it would be ready to reopen when the time came. He walked to the subway station, took the train into work and got busy. According to one of the employees, he was acting “strange” – stumbling around a bit (seemed dizzy), and being spacy and forgetful (struggled to remember what keys to use to open doors that he’s been opening for 20 years working there). They got him a car and sent him home. He laid down and went to sleep.
"During the day on Friday, March 20, my dad was apparently coughing a bit and seemed to be a bit confused and tired. He slept much of the day. At 4 a.m. Saturday morning, he woke up and was walking around the house, and my son heard him fall. As this is something he’s never done, it scared Ashton and he rushed to help him up. Ashton texted me Saturday morning to tell me that he was concerned about my dad, as it seemed he was “getting senile” all of a sudden. His behavior was very out of character. I attempted to call my father several times Saturday and he didn’t answer. Finally, at around 5 p.m., I contacted Ashton. He shared some of the details of the day, and his concern, and put my dad on the phone.
"My dad had a very weak voice, something I had never heard. He said his throat felt very tight. He had not had a fever though – and had been checking hourly. He said he was very tired, and it was clear through our discussion that he was very spacy and confused. I told Ashton to contact his doctor right away. Apparently, after we ended the call, my dad convinced Ashton that it was too late to call, and that he just wanted to sleep that evening at home, and would call the doctor in the morning.
Sunday morning, March 22, they called his infectious disease doctor, who advised them to go to the ER right away. My dad insisted on showering and finishing his tea, and in the process, fell asleep again. Ashton was able to rouse him and they arrived at New York Presbyterian Queens at about 2 p.m. They asked Ashton for some basic information, and then sent him home, as they wouldn’t let anyone other than the patient in the waiting room. Throughout the day Sunday I spoke with a number of physicians to get updates.
- 2:30 p.m. – They did a chest x-ray and drew labs, oxygen level of 88. COVID-19 test initiated. No fever.
- 3:30 p.m.- confirmed he would be admitted, but there were no open beds in ICU, so he was put on oxygen in the ER and told to wait. Fever spiked.
- 6:30 p.m. – My dad texts me that he was fine and would like to “get out of there”
- 11:00 p.m. – He text again, that he was hungry and no one had offered food, and he couldn’t get a nurse.
- 11:30 p.m. – A physician called me to tell me his oxygen level had dropped to 82, and they were intubating. We discussed current protocol, and I asked specifically that if the COVID 19 test came back positive, they start remdesivir if at all possible. She shared that she could not do that, as current protocol was to attempt treatment with cloroquine and azithromycin, and that if that didn’t work after several doses, they would request remdesivir.
- 1:30 p.m. – COVID 19 test came back positive. Dosed with cloroquine and azithromycin.
- March 23, 7:30 p.m. – I received a call that his heart had stopped. They performed CPR, and after several minutes, got a pulse. However, they said that he likely would have no cognitive function if he ever woke, and that his heart was likely going to start again. I authorized DNR.
- 7:50 p.m. – I received another call, stating his heart had stopped again, and they had called time of death.
"My father was healthy, active, working full time and planning for retirement. He was my very best friend, and my life is forever changed by COVID-19. This virus took his life in a matter of 4 or 5 days. And 24 hours after he was treated, data was released publically reflecting the risk of heart failure of giving cloroquine and azithromycin to patients on ventilators.
"This virus has definitely become very personal to me and my family."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!