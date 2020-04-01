Chadron native dies of coronavirus

"Zac was my father, and we spoke almost every day. He was witty, funny and kind. He was so thoughtful, always making sure I had a listening ear when I needed. He regularly visited with my family and I in Kansas City. We shared everything; he was as much a best friend as he was a dad. He loved antiquing, reading books, collecting marbles and crystals, refinishing furniture, traveling, and shopping. He loved the city and was such an explorer. He had such an inquisitive nature, always looking for something new to learn and somewhere new to explore. He made everything exciting. He loved learning about others, and was the best listener and most insightful conversationalist I have ever known. He helped me through life challenges more times than I can count.

"Zac worked at the Metropolitan Club (a members only club) in Manhattan, NYC for many years. His work was meticulous, and he was incredibly loyal to both members and employees until the end of his life, working until three days before he passed. His co-workers, supervisors, and members of the club have all shared what a good friend and fun man my father has been to them. He was, according to them, a cornerstone in the club, and the “glue” that held people together.