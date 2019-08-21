It all began in a dream.
Beth Scott Raney, a Dawes County farm girl, remembers that shortly after she had accepted Christ as her savior at age 5, she had a dream that involved children from all around the world crying because they didn’t know Jesus loved them.
“They had different types of clothes, different colors of skin and their eyes were different shapes.
“From that point on, I knew my job was to tell people of all nations that the God who made them, loved them enough to send his Son to die on the cross to pay for their sins and if they would choose to believe and accept that love, they would have eternal life, just as it says in John 3:16,” Raney said during an interview while visiting her mother, Lyla Scott Mendenhall, at Prairie Pines Lodge in Chadron last week.
The dream occurred nearly 73 years ago, and she has never wavered from fulfilling what she perceived was her duty. She’s thankful that all four of her children and their spouses also are spending their lives helping spread the gospel and all of her 13 grandchildren who are adults following in God’s ways.
“God uses each generation to help future generations come to Christ,” she said. “He’s not willing that any should perish,” she noted.
Her career, has had several eight-year segments. She’s lived that amount of time in the Philippines, Irian Jaya, (Indonesia), Chicago and Greece. She’s now approaching her 10th year of making her headquarters in the home of her youngest daughter’s family in Missouri, but still travels to foreign countries to meet with and encourage missionaries.
A 1958 graduate of Chadron High School, Raney began her training to become a registered nurse that fall by enrolling at the Wheaton College West Suburban Hospital’s School of Nursing at Oak Park, Ill. During her final year there, she also took missions courses at nearby Moody Bible Institute.
That’s where she met George Raney, a native of North Dakota who had been in the Air Force and was taking courses at Moody designed for those who wanted to be missionary pilots. They were married on June 7, 1962 and had two children, Miriam Rene and Paul Scott, before he graduated in June of 1965.
Another son, Jonathan Mark, was born the following year in California where George and Beth joined Missionary Aviation Fellowship, which uses airplanes to “reach the unreached,” by providing educational opportunities, medical assistance and spiritual resources for those who live in isolated and nearly inaccessible places. After embarking on a tour of churches to seek prayer and financial support and taking more training on what they were about to encounter, the Raneys sailed from San Francisco to the Philippines for their first assignment in June 1967.
Tragedy struck in late December 1968. George was on the last leg of a flight after delivering a missionary family to present the Christmas story to nationals for the first time when he experienced an engine failure in an area where there was no safe place to land. He was only 30.
“My sorrow was indescribable,” Beth remembers. “Yet, God undergirded us with His strength and a deep awareness of his presence.”
Beth hurriedly packed her belongings and bundled her three children and returned to her parents’ ranch south of Chadron. Two and a half months later the Raneys’ fourth child, Rebekah Sue, was born in the Chadron Hospital. Just over two years later, in June of 1971, Beth was back in the Philippines, serving as a nurse at the Faith Academy Mission School, where more than 300 K-12 students were enrolled.
Three years later, when the threat of a military coup occurred, MAF helped the Raneys move to Irian Jaya, Indonesia, where she was the nurse at Sentani, a school for about 100 children of missionaries. She recalls doing everything from stitching up lacerations, giving lots of injections and lots of tender loving care to the missionary children.
She also was responsible for the oversight of a national clinic. She remained there almost eight years, or until June 1981, when Miriam and Paul had completed high school and were ready to enroll at Moody Bible Institute and the family moved to Chicago.
During the next eight years, Beth was on loan from MAF to Wheaton Bible Church as a pastoral counselor and found other ways to fulfill the Great Commission. She began a single-parent ministry as well as an outreach to international students and also worked with World Relief as a caseworker resettling refugees from Asia, Europe and Africa.
“Even though I was in Chicago with my children, I got to know, work with, counsel and introduce Christ to nationals of at least a dozen countries, helping fulfill that dream I had when I was five,” she notes. “It was an incredible experience.”
After her own children had graduated from college and headed to the mission fields, Beth spent five years at the MAF headquarters in California working in the personnel department and initiating a short-term missions program.
For 2 ½ years in the mid-1990s, she was loaned to Frontiers Missions and worked among Kazakh Muslims in northwest China.
Since 1997, Beth has served as a pastoral counselor with MemberCare, an international organization based at Orange, Calif., which provides support to missionaries around the globe. For eight of those years, she was based in Greece, where her oldest daughter Miriam and her family lives, but traveled frequently to at least a dozen countries to visit and encourage those on the mission field.
She had a setback in 2009, when she experienced a ruptured disk in her back while on a mission to Mongolia. She was evacuated by air to South Korea, where she had surgery. Her children came to fulfill the hospital’s requirement for patient care.
“That was a trying time, but the Lord always meets my needs,” she said. “The next year (2010) I moved to Missouri, where my youngest daughter, Rebekah, and her family resides.”
The move allows her to visit her mother, who will be 99 in December but is still doing remarkably well, more frequently, and gives her rather easy access to the Kansas City Airport.
“I don’t travel abroad as much as I used to,” she explained. “When I lived in Greece, I was traveling to other countries about nine months out of the year. Now, I am gone from home about 3 ½ to 4 ½ months. I’ve ridden many miles in airplanes and been through lots of airports.”
Beth notes that serving as a missionary has never been easy but it has encountered more hostility in recent years. She said that besides the well-publicized persecution by Islamics in the Middle East and much of Africa, conditions are also desperate in other parts of the world. That’s especially true in the portion of China where she once lived.
“The persecution there is getting worse than it was when Mao was in charge,” Beth said. “My heart aches for missionaries and Christians in China. We need to watch and pray, just as Jesus said. Even in our country, what was once wrong is now often considered right and what was once right is often wrong.”
But, she noted good things still do happen. An example comes from Greece, where Operation Joshua took place in July with members of her family there providing the leadership.
About 325 volunteers from 20 countries using 45 automobiles distributed 80,000 scriptures printed in modern Greek to people living in rural areas in a week. Most of the previously available scriptures are printed in ancient Greek and a majority of the people do not read them.
A positive note also came from the Greek Orthodox bishop.
“After years of opposing such distributions, for the first time, this bishop told the people it was OK to read the scriptures they had received, but not to listen to the heretics who give them to you,” she said.