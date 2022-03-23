Chadron NHS inducts new members

During their ceremony last week, the Chadron High School National Honor Society welcomed 14 new members. Loni Watson, who sponsors the NHS alongside Willi Uhing, said the group was about an average size.

Inductees include seniors Gaurav Chima, Chayton Bynes and Shawn Schremmer; juniors Blake Hinman, Micaiah Fuller, Kourtney Hawk, Thomas Kaus, Makinley Fuller and Aspen Graves; and sophomores Kenzie Pourier, Kaylee Sprock, Claire Ferguson, Jaleigh McCartney and Lauren Fia Rasmussen.

To become a member of the NHS, Watson said, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.65. Once they attain that, she said, they get an invitation to apply.

“Just because you have that high GPA, it doesn’t guarantee your admittance. In fact, it’s usually less than 50% per application process that get in. We have students apply in the fall and in the spring, and we do one big induction in the spring for everyone.”

The high GPA fulfills one of the pillars of NHS, that being Scholarship. To become a full members, students must also meet the pillars of Service, Leadership and Character.

Service is seeking out and engaging in meaningful service. It calls for a service mindset, the desire to seek opportunities to help others as well as acts of service.

Though hours are important, service is seeing a need and fulfilling it voluntarily. Sometimes it's driven by a passion for a specific cause or people in need. Other times, it's driven by personal or family need, like taking care of siblings or other family members, or maybe even working part-time to help with family finances.

Leadership builds on Service. Service and leadership oftentimes look very similar. Leadership is carrying oneself with dignity and taking ownership and responsibility for one's own actions and participation. Leadership means being an agent ­ someone who takes action and responsibility - of one’s own pathway.

Character is valuing diverse cultures and building relationships that reflect love of self but also concern for others. There are endless attributes to good character: perseverance, respect, integrity, honesty, sacrifice-the list goes on. Character is not about praiseworthy or blameworthy behavior but the personal commitment to ethical and compassionate decision making that affects oneself and others.

The application process is a lengthy one, Watson said, and includes a resume of their various activities exemplifying the four pillars. An anonymous committee, known as the Faculty Council, then reviews the applications and determines the new members.

Application is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, Watson noted, and often students don’t get in the first time they apply. For example, a sophomore might not get in because he or she has not yet had an opportunity to step into a leadership role. As they become juniors and seniors, those opportunities are more available.

Once in, NHS members must continue to uphold and maintain the four pillars. Even if they were to dip down in an area, Watson said it doesn’t mean automatic dismissal. “It is something we would sit down and talk to them about,” she said.

Members of NHS will again be honored during the Kiwanis Honors Night on Wednesday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Watson said the members of the NHS are “an elite group of kids. It’s pretty intense qualifications. They’re pretty amazing humans."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0