In an effort to better equip officers for detecting narcotics, the Chadron Police Department has been moving forward on adding a new staff member of the four-legged variety with a new K-9 unit.

Officer Seth Orsborn said the department still needs to have another conversation with K9 Working Dogs International out of Ohio, and present to Chadron City Council. In terms of financing the addition of a K-9 unit, Orsborn said things are looking okay.

Discussion about a K-9 program actually began in September of 2021. Orsborn said he had mentioned it as something he wanted to do, and it started becoming more of a reality about six months ago. The officer did some research, speaking to dog handlers from eastern Nebraska, Scottsbluff Police Department and Scotts Bluff County, as well as various kennels.

As for the dog that would be a part of the Chadron force, Orsborn said they are looking at getting a single-purpose narcotic dog that also has tracking. “It will not be a bite dog,” he said, though the animal would be able to track suspects and locate missing people.

The dog will be trained to detect Fentanyl, heroin in both tar and powder form, cocaine, methamphetamine, crystal meth, MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy — and psilocybin.

Marijuana is not on the list, as trends across the country indicate it could become legal in Nebraska within a few years. Having a dog trained to alert on marijuana could complicate matters as it would alert to something that has become legal.

“Maybe Nebraska will never legalize the stuff,” Orsborn said, “but it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Most of the time, when it comes to drugs, Orsborn said, the department works with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) Drug Task Force that covers Chadron, Alliance, Scottsbluff and other Panhandle communities. However, he noted, there have been multiple traffic stops that involve interdiction.

“You try to find a way into the car, you get in legally and you find meth. I’ve had multiple traffic stops where I pull somebody over and I can smell [something] in the car. The reason why the dog is so important is because there’s a lot of people who are smart so they don’t get caught as often. They know our only way into their vehicle is consent if we can’t see anything. However, when you add the K-9 to it, I can do a sniff on the car and that gives me probable cause if the dog alerts.

“We will be able to pull people over we know have drugs and instantly be able to get in that car if there’s anything in there.”

Alerts include aggressive, where the dog paws at where it smells a suspicious substance, and passive, where it will instead sit or lay down.

As to the breed, Orsborn said they are looking at getting a German Shepherd or Belgian Malinois, with the former being the most likely. The puppies, he explained, are imported to the kennel from Germany. The dogs are trained up, and when the officer goes to the kennel for additional training he’ll work for two weeks with the dog.

The thought is to start with just one dog, Orsborn said, as the department has never had a K-9 unit before. The dog will not be kenneled at the station, but live with the handler. Similarly, the handler’s days off will also be the dog’s days off. Orsborn emphasized the dog would not be aggressive, and would be even able to go into schools with proper permission.

“The dog will be attached to its handler, and nobody else will be able to run it,” Orsborn said. “These dogs are very loyal. During that two-week period at the kennel, it’s a bonding moment. The first couple days, you train with three or four different dogs until you fell a connection to one of them. Then that becomes your dog.”

Though he could not say for sure, Orsborn said the plan is to have the dog working in Chadron later this year.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing for Chadron,” Orsborn said. “I think it’s necessary and will be interesting to see.”