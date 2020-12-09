Chadron pilot site for COVID vaccine

As for patients who test positive, they are kept in a separate area of the hospital. There is a specific “clean" area set up as well, for mothers who have just delivered, post-surgery patients and those with non-infectious conditions. There is not set division as to which nurses are assigned to what areas on a day-to-day basis, she said, and all nurses are trained in labor and delivery.

Of course, she added, though extreme caution is taken to make sure staff are not spreading COVID-19, there have been some who necessarily quarantined. The hospital has added at least one nursing staff per shift and one CNA.

Hospital CEO Nathan Hough said one of the biggest questions is whether the hospital could use more help. Of we could, he said, but so could every hospital. One of the staff resources available to hospitals, he said, is travelers, those who come to a facility and maybe work for a few months before changing. At a national level, requests for travelers was at about 7,000. Since the pandemic, that number has spiked to 300,000. In Nebraska, requests were usually in the double digits, but are now hitting in the hundreds.