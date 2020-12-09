Chadron pilot site for COVID vaccine

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most prominent story of 2020. It’s appropriate, then, that in the last weeks of the year one of the big headlines has been the development of a vaccine in the United Kingdom.
Of course, the big discussion is about when the United States will start getting doses. Western Community Health Resources (WCHR) Director Sandy Roes said WCHR was asked by the State to be a pilot site for the vaccine. That decision stemmed from the fact that WCHR is a vaccine provider for this area. Roes further explained that WCHR collaborated with local medical providers in regard to housing vaccine inventory and providing vaccinations, to allow WCHR to become something of a “one stop shop.”
Panhandle Public Health has also been in discussions with WCHR, looking at statistics and what the COVID-19 vaccine delivery will look like.
Roes explained the first tier of vaccination will be 1A, primarily healthcare professionals, those in nursing home care and their caregivers, EMS staff, and hospitals and clinics. Though one of the vaccines being developed is a deeply frozen dose, requiring storage at -94 degrees, Roes noted there are no sites locally capable of hosting it. Instead, the area will likely receive the vaccine that can be stored at -4 degrees.
Local release of the vaccine for the 1A tier is anticipated for January or February. There has been no contact in regard to getting early doses of the vaccine, Roes said, further noting that WCHR will follow its flu vaccine dissemination procedures when doing the new vaccine. There will be a focus on doing “drive through” vaccination, though sites people can go into are also being identified.
The next tier, 1B, includes high risk patients, those with chronic conditions, the elderly and those in the school system. The vaccine will be available to the general public following the Level 1 tiers, though it will likely be spring before it is available to them. Roes said there’s been discussions at the state level as to the local population and number of doses needed, and she feels confident the state’s numbers match closely with her own and the area will be getting the appropriate amount of vaccine to accommodate everyone.
As the vaccine requires two doses, she said, they are also ensuring there’s opportunity to get both injections. Since the current system for documentation of vaccine will be unchanged, it will help things go more smoothly.
There are very clear cut rules when it comes to delivering vaccinations, Roes said, and it’s her experience that people are very adherent to those rules without anyone becoming agitated or violent that they can’t receive the vaccine early.
With regard to the pandemic impact on the hospital, Chadron Community Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Alisha Obando said the hospital is at capacity based on staff, but it’s not just COVID-19 positive patients there. “Regular illnesses are still happening,” she said, further noting that staff are testing regularly and areas are cleaned to ensure the disease doesn’t spread. The pandemic, she said, has put an extra layer of work on what hospital staff already do.
As for patients who test positive, they are kept in a separate area of the hospital. There is a specific “clean" area set up as well, for mothers who have just delivered, post-surgery patients and those with non-infectious conditions. There is not set division as to which nurses are assigned to what areas on a day-to-day basis, she said, and all nurses are trained in labor and delivery.
Of course, she added, though extreme caution is taken to make sure staff are not spreading COVID-19, there have been some who necessarily quarantined. The hospital has added at least one nursing staff per shift and one CNA.
Hospital CEO Nathan Hough said one of the biggest questions is whether the hospital could use more help. Of we could, he said, but so could every hospital. One of the staff resources available to hospitals, he said, is travelers, those who come to a facility and maybe work for a few months before changing. At a national level, requests for travelers was at about 7,000. Since the pandemic, that number has spiked to 300,000. In Nebraska, requests were usually in the double digits, but are now hitting in the hundreds.
Regarding admission, Obando said the majority of patients who are positive for COVID-19 are not admitted to the hospital. Rather they are given guidelines on how to isolate, even in their homes. Panhandle Public Health, which works closely with the hospital, does follow ups with patients. If they should happen to get worse, they could be admitted.
Another aspect of hospital activity is patient visitation. As is with several places in Chadron, masks are required for entry to the hospital. Hough said there has been the occasional “pushback” from folks who don’t want to wear a mask, but there hasn’t been any violent acts. “If they don’t wear a mask,” he said, “we simply can’t let them in.”
Obando stressed that the hospital and community clinics are still open for regular checkup or to see people who are feeling unwell.
“The hospital is here to meet the needs of the people,” Hough said, “and COVID is not going to stand in the way of that.”
As of Monday afternoon, there were 6,527 total positive cases in the Panhandle, with 4,209 recovered, 2,239 active, 82 deaths and 60 active hospitalizations.
In Dawes County, two deaths reported Monday - a woman in her 90sa nd a woman in her 80s -brought the total to 19. There were 499 confirmed cases, with 433 recovered, 49 active. Chadron Public Schools reported two active cases - one in the middle school, one in the high school - though there are no quarantined staff and students. Chadron State had a two active cases, one in an employee and one in a student.
In Sioux County there were 20 confirmed cases, with 17 recovered, two active and one death.
In Box Butte County there were 692 confirmed, 579 recovered, 106 active and seven deaths.
In Sheridan County there were 298 confirmed, 252 recovered, 40 active and seven deaths. The latest death - a woman in her 80s - was reported Monday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.